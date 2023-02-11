Location and energy rating will bring viewers up the avenue to €325,000 Cork City home

GIVEN the number of stumbling blocks the road to home ownership is strewn with, more affordable properties are attracting buyers in droves and tops among them are homes where affordability goes hand-in-glove with a good location and a solid energy rating.

For all of the above, see No 9 Wallace’s Avenue in Ballinlough, a four-bed, on the market for €325,000, in an unshakably favourable location and with a B2 energy rating, thanks to work done by the vendor when he bought the terraced home in 2015.

After replacing the windows with new double-glazing, installing a new gas heating system, a new kitchen and bathroom and general upstairs/downstairs redecoration, it was ready for rental and this he did for a number of years, generating income not far off €2,000 a month.

Given its rental track record, you would expect investors in the current mix of interested buyers, but this is not the experience of selling agent John Barry of Frank V Murphy auctioneers. All of the enquiries so far are from those looking for a home, he says.

Scarcely on the market a wet week, Mr Barry already has an opening offer of €320,000, just below the €325,000 guide.

No 9's popularity is helped by its proximity to the city centre (15 minute walk) and a selection of primary and secondary schools.

What No 9 has too is off-street parking for one car, a gold-plated perk on a narrow, hilly, avenue, where residents and parents on a school-run regularly vie for space. The likelihood of the situation becoming more acute with the completion of 26 new apartments at the bottom of that hill is kinda inevitable, given the complex is “car-free” which in reality means there is no parking and not, as you might think, no cars.

No 9, a three-storey 115 sq m house, has a small garden out front and a patio to the rear, as well as that off-street parking. Accommodation-wise, there are two reception rooms and a kitchen on the ground floor, two double bedrooms and a shower room overhead and two more double bedrooms at the top.

Mr Barry says the house is “in good condition throughout”.

VERDICT: One of the more affordable city-centre homes that doesn't need major work to make it habitable. Great location.