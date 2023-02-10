Inchydoney beach apartments edge towards Celtic Tiger prices

Killer views and lock-up and leave convenience are the key appeal
Apt 5b Inchdoney

Fri, 10 Feb, 2023 - 16:00
Catherine Shanahan

Inchydoney, West Cork 

€445,000

Size

63 sq m (678 sq ft)

Bedrooms

2

Bathrooms

2

BER

C3

THE price trajectory on these spectacularly-located apartments in Inchydoney is deftly demonstrated by the sale history of No 4F. It sold for €179,000 in 2013; for €296,000 in 2018 and for €450,000 last year. If it seems like mad money for a two-bed, it's money people are willing to pay for the luxury of an upmarket, beachfront bolthole with breathtaking views over Lady's Beach, a sort of West Cork version of life by Monteray Bay, as portrayed in the hit streaming series, Big Little Lies, except minus the desperate housewives.

Monteray 

In the real world, the kind of buyers looking at these Inchydoney apartments, developed by Fleming Construction, are "typically from Cork City" says Con O'Neill of Sherry FitzGerald O'Neill, who has just brought 63 sq m, No 5B to market, with a guide price of €445,000.

Seaview at Inchydoney apartments

"The people making enquiries are those who are looking for a holiday home that is very convenient, with breathtaking views and no maintenance, that they can lock up and leave," Mr O'Neill says.

The same agent sold No 4F for €450,000 in 2022, having brought it to market with a guide of €369,000.

Apartment 5B

Just five minutes from thriving Clonakilty and a hour from Cork City, smartly-presented second floor apartment 5B includes open plan living/dining and kitchen with a spacious balcony.

 Balconies are currently being extended at the complex, with the onus on the owners, but those that are already completed are a job well done. The complex (annual management fee of c€1000) adjoins Inchydoney Lodge and Spa and you can reach the golden beach in seconds.

VERDICT: Looks like we're almost back at Celtic Tiger price heights as these apartments edge closer to €500,000. 

