Three-bed €510,000 home by Cork's Lough has planning to double in size

|
The Lough, Cork city
|
€510,000
|
Size
|
102 sq m (1,112sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
E1
But, while the nearby Lough is big, at four hectares, or just shy of 10 acres, this two storey house with an assertive €510,000 asking price is just a bit over 1,110 sq ft as it currently stands: it has been upgraded, but not extended. Yet.
For those who love the location, and are in it for the long haul, the fact there is planning permission in place to double it in size to 209 sq m from 102 sq m, via a side and rear extension that goes up to attic level will engage serious thoughts
The woman buyer who fell for the location later fell for a landscape horticulturist and married and they continued the upgrades works outside, both front and back for a very pleasing aesthetic, adding things like a detached garden room/home office, seating spots, planting and, for a smallies a sand pit.
Locmor briefly came to market in 2019, and featured in these pages looking pretty much as it does today and when it had a €395,000 AMV and also was getting planning permission for its extension nailed down.
Once past the powdery orange replacement door and the steely grey painted exterior, viewers will find a smart home with interconnecting reception rooms front and back, with a stove in the living room, which also has bay windows with replacement cream coloured sash windows, while double, hardwood/glazed doors open to a full-width rear dining room with gas inset fire. There’s a kitchen behind, country style with island and cream painted units, in a single storey extension, with garden access beyond.