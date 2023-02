And the sombreros, which line the staircase walls and can also be found in the bedrooms, are functional as well as decorative. Luis — the Mexican half of the couple — was wearing one of these when he proposed to Loriana (the Egyptian-Italian half) while performing a Mexican dance in the 2018 St Patrick’s Day Parade in Cork.

The couple have used much more than sombreros to make the early-2000s-built, three-bed end-of-terrace house into a distinctive, quirky and colourful home. The Mexican influence can be seen in the sombreros and the colours but, according to Loriana, the shabby-chic timber work seen throughout the house is both rustic Italian and Mexican.

When she bought it in 2016, a few years after she came to Ireland, the property had been rented and was sparsely decorated and featureless, although well kept. “The first thing I did was take up the carpets in the bedrooms and start painting the floors.”

When Luis, a civil engineer she met at a friend’s wedding in Mexico, moved over to Ireland two years later, work on giving the house personality and style began in earnest. “He collected pallets and made shelving and cabinets for the bathrooms and the bedrooms,’’ she reveals.

Five years on, the couple have introduced colour and individuality into all the rooms but the kitchen — where Luis and Loriana remade the units — is probably the one which stands out most.

“We took out the doors, the sink, and the countertops, leaving the frame of the kitchen which had been put in by the builder. Luis used pine to make new doors and an island unit, and he made countertops from concrete,” reveals Loriana, observing that making polished concrete countertops was messy but has worked well.

Giving their kitchen a new Mexican/rustic Italian look took a month working evenings and weekends. After Luis had fitted the doors, Lorina did something that must seem quite unthinkable, and possibly a little dangerous, to the average couple who are fitting new doors — she used a hand torch to create a burned rustic effect. “After that, we varnished them,” she says, adding that finishing touches included some patterned tiles, rustic shelving for storing glasses and hanging cups, a Belfast sink and a tall and unusual tap they found on Amazon.

The couple also focused their creative talents on the living room, which no longer looks like the standard type of living room found in a thousand rented houses. Fitted by Luis with a set of sliding glass-panelled doors, it now has cream floor tiles, colourful wall prints, Mexican cushions, and a large mirror. By the window there’s a low table Luis made from a large section of a tree cut down nearby — which has been varnished and engraved on top as a chess board.

Loriana decided to use one of the doors taken out of the sitting room to make an interesting feature in the downstairs WC. Stripping off the paint to create a shabby chic effect, she hung it on the wall and covered it with photographs.

In the hallway the couple tiled the floor adding a patterned border at the sides and, for decoration and practical purposes, placed two large tree branches by the wall which they use for storing bags and keys. On the staircase they hung sombreros, wedding photos, and an Egyptian lamp.

All three bedrooms have painted floors, and the en suite — as well as the bathroom — has patterned tiles and timber cupboards. The smallest bedroom is now a dressing room fitted with rustic-style wardrobes and decorated with a large sombrero.

The couple enclosed the open-plan garden at the side with fencing, putting in raised beds where they grow all manner of vegetables in the summer but have now planted with a few colourful spring flowers. There’s also a paved area with a circular brick fire pit made by Luis.

While much effort was expended on decorating the house and making the garden productive, the couple didn’t forget about energy efficiency and installed a new boiler which brought the BER up to a B3, which is pretty good for a 2004-built property.

Attached to its neighbour at the rear rather than the side, it has designated parking at the front and currently shares its side entrance with the house behind it.

Listing the house with a guide of €255,000, Shay Cronin of Cronin Wall Properties says that the first-time buyers who have viewed it so far have been very taken with the quirky and attractive decor.

“It’s a fantastic property which is well located in the popular residential area of Castlelake. It’s convenient to shops and amenities while the N25 is within easy reach, offering a quick and clear commute to Cork City,’’ he adds.

And while first-time buyers are checking out their property, Loriana and Luis will be working on finding new home, with a bigger garden, for their sombrero collection.

VERDICT: Una casa muy atractiva y colorida.