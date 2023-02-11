Rare Dingle home for €295,000 offers views like no other

Dingle, Kerry

€ 350,000 (online auction) Size 86 sq m (910 sq ft) Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 2 BER A2

FIRST Covid, then the arrival of twins – the double/double whammy of pandemic and babes in arms has upended the Dingle holiday home bolthole lifestyle of a London-based couple, who fell for the charms of the Kerry tourist town back in 2017, but who now are about to cut the connection.

38 Fairfield Dingle Brendan Mannix

The couple – who have no Irish connections bar ownership of 38 Fairfield Close near the top of the town – fell for Dingle and this property offer while chatting online with friends almost six years ago.

Lured by images of Dingle and Fairfield Close “they fell in love with it,” says estate agent Brendan Mannix, adding “a quick Ryanair trip to Kerry and they secured the much sought-after show apartment in the block.” They bought a two-bed apartment that had been a show unit for the low-density scheme around a large green, being delivered by developer Billy Moloney, on site since 2014 and with construction still in train.

38 Fairfield Dingle Brendan Mannix

Dingle’s Fairfield is set beyond the top of Main Street and the start of Goat Street, which links back to the bridge junction on the town’s edge with option to Slea Head and to Brandon, with the town centre and Green Street a few minutes’ downhill walk in the other direction, with the panoply of bars, cafes and restaurants within a stroll.

No 38 is a first floor apartment in a stone-faced, mid-terrace build, with a balcony to the back which gives views to the water and harbour, as well as to the distinctive square copper-clad spire of St Mary’s Church on Green Street.

38 fairfield dingle Brendan Mannix

The view is also over and through birch trees maturing in a treasure setting, a public park in the grounds of the Diseart Centre/Presentation Convent, with sensory and other gardens by Chelsea Show winner Mary Reynolds: it’s almost over the back wall.

Auctioneer Mr Mannix says that there are only three apartments in this block with balconies: “that’s the uniqueness here, very few apartments in Dingle have balconies and if they do they don’t have the view we have."

While the couple embraced Dingle “unfortunately, Covid stepped in and, having had two years of not being able to avail of Dingle’s charm, they have decided to sell,” says Mr Mannix, giving a €350,000 AMV with the Offr online auction clock ticking down to a sale of the fully furnished apartment by February 22.

“So, all going to plan, the purchasers will only need milk and bread to be staying in this apartment for St. Patrick’s weekend,” he quips, and had first viewings on Saturday last, on the new St Brigit’s bank holiday weekend with, he says, some good interest picking up.

38 Fairfield Dingle Brendan Mannix

Likely buyer profile is either owner occupier or second home use, given Dingle’s attraction to holiday home users, and some Fairfield houses are used for rental purposes.

It may also suit an investor, or a retiree, or as a strong contender as a ‘lock-up and leave” with its first floor setting, No 38 could also work as a Work from Home apartment, with the extra bedroom and the balcony for summer space, the selling agent suggests.

No 38 has a pretty generous 900+ sq ft, an A2 BER with air to water heating, a 22’ by 17’ kitchen/dining living room, two bedrooms with built ins, main bathroom with shower over the bath, and hall, with utility press, while the balcony is a pretty decent 17’ by 6’.

VERDICT: No 38’s vendors have their hands full, but there comes a time in life to move on….just ask Fungie the dolphin, who departed Dingle in 2020, just prior to Covid’s arrival, having plied the harbour’s waters and enriched locals, since 1983.