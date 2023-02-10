 Who needs eight bedrooms? Well, 3 Beausite Terrace fitted a family of nine...plus a GP's surgery





STEEPED in both social and naval history, and unmistakably set in Cork harbour — No 3 Beausite Terrace is in some ways the last of the line.

Slices of history at 3 Beausite Terrace

It’s the latest and the last in a select set of resales at these venerable, Victorian timepieces above the rail line in Rushbrooke, and overlooking Haulbowline Island, and the old Verolme dockyard.

Built in 1885 as one of four homes in a cluster to the west of Cobh on Great Island, with two “couplets” or pairings in all at the address, No 3 Beausite Terrace comes for sale after 50 years in one family’s caring and professional hands — it was both a home and a doctor’s surgery.

Room up top

It now follows in the footsteps of Nos 1, 2, and 4 Beausite Terrace, all of which featured in these pages (and on the Price Register) when moving-on time hoved into view over the harbour’s horizons, back to 2011.

Sublime setting to survey harbour life

The Beausite four are large homes, make no mistake: Yes, they are semi-detached, but that description sounds almost too suburban now to our ears.

We hear “semi-detached”, and we tend to think three- or four-bed semis.

Think again. These four are biggies, typically with seven or eight bedrooms, or 3,300 to 4,000 sq ft in size, built for officers in the British navy as were so many of Cobh, Rushbrooke, and Monkstown’s biggest and best period homes, with an Admiralty presence back to Napoleonic times.

Back in the, ahem, “boom” days of war and cannon, fleets ran up to and over 500 vessels, most anchored offshore, cheek-to-jowl and almost bow-to-stern, with a depot and docks move from the ‘Cove’ of Cork to Haulbowline Island just before the 1801 Act of Union.

Last in the line: the LE Eithne prior to her launch at Verolme Dockyard, in front of Beausite Terrace, in 1983. just retired from service, she was the last Irish navy vessel built in Cork

Contrast that now with the Irish navy currently operating from Haulbowline, with an active fleet currently reduced to four patrolling vessels and a core understrength of about 800 personnel.

Back in earlier, busier and bloodier times, the harbour was often thick with vessels and ship-building, with provisioning in the background. The main naval move in 1795 to Haulbowline freed up much of the quays in Cove/Queesntown/Cobh, and fostered the growth of adjacent Rushbrooke as a genteel suburb for the well-heeled, and naval hatted families of the time.

Author Frank Keohane in his superb 2020 Cork City and County publication in the Yale University series The Buildings of Ireland says Rushbrooke was developed from the 1860s by the Midleton and Smith Barry Estates “to the west of Cobh, at a remove from the hustle and bustle of the port” with “varied villas and semi-detached houses, invariably in either the Tudor or Italianate style”.

Gable view of 3 Beausite Terrace

No 3 is a four-bay Victorian classic (or, six-bay if you count the windows in the double-height bay window, with attic dormers and a gable end bay, with plain bargeboards, sliding sash windows, slate roof, and some decorative stucco work.

One of the reception rooms

Inside, it’s got its original tiled hall, dark timber stairs, high ceilings and lovely room proportions, dados, picture rails and ceiling coving, as well an arched, brick surround in the kitchen with cheerful red Stanley range in its embrace, whilst many of the fireplaces in both reception and bedrooms appear to be mid-20th century tiled replacements rather than the Victorian originals.

Another architectural guide notes of No 3 that it has an entrance where “a stained glass over-light and half-glazed door adds artistic interest and is a notable feature of the house. It forms part of a notable group of four.”

Work from home? This room was once a GP's surgery

No 3 would have been well known, inside and out, to many Cobh and Rushbrooke inhabitants, and their families, as it was for years the home of Dr Arthur Kennedy, and his wife Peg (nee Margaret Casey). It was both a family house and an early example of “work from home: one of the ground-floor reception rooms was a surgery, the porch with stained glass door was the waiting room.

Dr Kennedy’s former surgery is now described as a possible “home office” by estate agent Lawrence Sweeney of Savills, and he’s selling with a €645,000 AMV after the passing away of Mrs Peg Kennedy, in May 2021.

Porch with stained glass door was a waiting room

The Kennedy family bought No 3 Beausite Terrace from a family, the Wallaces, in the early 1970s, after the couple returned to Ireland from a stint in Canada and it was in fact an example of right-sizing of the day: The seven/eight-bedroom home was well able to accommodate a family that grew to a “novena” of nine children — five boys and four girls.

“It was a great place with lots of room for us all,” says daughter Anne today, recalling the days when the house had an office/surgery where her father saw his patients from home.

Healthy prospects

“Lots of the patients would be able smell from the porch (while waiting to be seen by Dad) the lovely jams,and apple pies my Mum made from produce of the garden, and they not only got medicine, and a listening ear, but also pots of jam and pies leaving, courtesy of Mum.”

Also a strong and savoury memory was a lovely sweet chestnut tree in garden “which in the fall, kept us busy picking nuts for stuffing and roasting,” while the house and large mature garden’s proximity to the rail station at Rushbrooke “was handy as we got bigger, to wake up late and dash for the train for college, which was only a hop skip and jump down the garden!”

Grounds run down to Rushbrooke commuter rail station

Evoking both current and historic images of The Railway Children, the proximity of the rail station will once more be a boon to any family that buys No 3 — it literally is at the end of the garden — and the service to and from the city now runs on the half hour.

Also on hand is the new and large primary school, a few min

utes’ walk. Near too is the

Rushbrooke Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Ireland’s oldest, established in 1870, with nine courts, and croquet on Wednesday and Saturday afternoons.

Happy hearth

Beausite homes have been through the hoops too: No 2, which sold in 2022, ran to 4,000 sq ft, and when for sale in 2018 had a €590,000 AMV at the time. It had, for a period, been split into five units and needed work. The Price Register shows it selling in 2022 for €465,000.

In contrast, No 4, also called Rackheath House, came along in 2011 with a €500,000 AMV on a recorded two-thirds of an acre, and it sold as the market recovered confidence, showing at €397,500 in 2015, according to the register. No 4 had spent a period as a guesthouse, with four en suite first-floor bedrooms.

Possibly the most original on coming to market was No 1, privately owned, with a price reduction to €445,000 in 2011 and it sold, eventually for a recorded €405,000.

When No 1 featured here, reporter Rose Martin visited, and evocatively conjured up “the click of a gate and the rustle of petticoats against kid leather boots and the run to the train for school. That’s the kind of image conjured up at Beausite, Rushbrooke.

“This stout row of Victorian semis has a Railway Children feel — that turn-of-the-20th century feeling of prosperity and progress, in aspic.

“At No 1, the old cast-iron gate still swings heavily inwards, giving access to a lane to Rushbrooke rail station, now brushed and polished with 21st-century steel. This is an Empire-built, urban outpost for commuters to the city,” she updated.

Period integrity

So it is again, as nearby No 3 is next to find fresh investment, once in new hands.

In the interim, the rail service has stepped up its frequency; the ability to work from home has taken off; Haulbowline’s old Irish Steel filth pit is now a sanitised public park, and Spike Island is a top tourist attraction.

Wild daisies bloom along the pathway at the new public park at Haulbowline. Pic David Creedon / Anzenberger

Cruise liners are back too, post-Covid, as graceful callers from over the seas, bringing a tourism focus to an elegant harbour town historically associated with emigration, the Titanic and the Lusitania.

Port of Cork activities have decanted downriver to Ringaskiddy, across the water from Rushboooke and Verolme and Monkstown.

The LE Eithne arrives to Haulbowline in 2016 after their mission to their Mediterranean to rescue migrants fleeing war torn zones in Africa

Cobh itself is on back on the crest of a wave, period homes are back in favour and the standard property sales line (and, truth) is that you just won’t get period homes of this scale and style anywhere else in Cork for the prices they’ve been commanding.

The navy is still a strong presence at Haulbowline, though currently diminished in fleet size and bodies, with the passing of time marked by the removal of the flagship vessel the LÉ Eithne from the fleet last year, doubly redolent, as the 85m helicopter patrol vessel was the last Irish navy ship to have been built at Verolme, commissioned in 1984, sort of like the last child in the family to leave home.

The strong recovery in the market over the past few years, allied to the rise in demand for coastal homes in the broader sense, has seen Cobh’s house values surge; as evidenced in the progression from €397,500/€405,000 for previous Beausite homes to €465,000 for do-er upper No 2 in 2022, and now No 3’s arrival at €645,000.

Sturdy home with double height bay window

The €1m price barrier was breached last year when Rushbrooke’s Brumana House made €1.232m, while Fine Gael’s Simon Coveney (and former defence/navy government minister, among many portfolios) crossed the river eastwards in 2022, buying the 3,500 sq ft Ballynoe House, Rushbrooke, facing the water with tennis court and courtyard buildings, on six acres for a recorded €900,000.

The Coveney family’s buy at Ballynoe needed work, as does the 3,385 sq ft 3 Beausite Terrace, which is BER exempt and has a number of original features, in a quite original layout too, with interconnecting main reception rooms, pantry, and up to four bedrooms on each of its two upper floors.

Family bathroom

Viewers will likely be costing energy efficiency upgrades, a new kitchen, and new bathrooms/increased number and/or ensuites.

Right now there’s just a ground-floor guest WC and first-floor main bathroom, in all, though it did accommodate a family with nine clean, healthy children. Window conservation or replacement (the choice of new sash windows is vastly improved today than on previous decades) and decor is also likely to be on the radar, as would be some garden landscaping.

Buyers can move in straight away, Lawrence Sweeney from Savills suggests (though some will surely look at what the ‘new’ owners Nos 1, 2 and 4 have done) and he says cul de sac-set Beausite Terrace’s No 3 “is definitely a pure gem, with massive potential and a superb opportunity to purchase a very substantial family home with great pedigree”.

VERDICT: Just what the doctor ordered?

