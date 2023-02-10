 Who needs eight bedrooms? Well, 3 Beausite Terrace fitted a family of nine...plus a GP's surgery

|
Rushbrooke, Great Island, Cork Harbour
|
€645,000
|
Size
|
305 sq m (3,385 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
7/8
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
Exempt
It’s the latest and the last in a select set of resales at these venerable, Victorian timepieces above the rail line in Rushbrooke, and overlooking Haulbowline Island, and the old Verolme dockyard.
Built in 1885 as one of four homes in a cluster to the west of Cobh on Great Island, with two “couplets” or pairings in all at the address, No 3 Beausite Terrace comes for sale after 50 years in one family’s caring and professional hands — it was both a home and a doctor’s surgery.
The Beausite four are large homes, make no mistake: Yes, they are semi-detached, but that description sounds almost too suburban now to our ears.
Contrast that now with the Irish navy currently operating from Haulbowline, with an active fleet currently reduced to four patrolling vessels and a core understrength of about 800 personnel.
No 3 is a four-bay Victorian classic (or, six-bay if you count the windows in the double-height bay window, with attic dormers and a gable end bay, with plain bargeboards, sliding sash windows, slate roof, and some decorative stucco work.
No 3 would have been well known, inside and out, to many Cobh and Rushbrooke inhabitants, and their families, as it was for years the home of Dr Arthur Kennedy, and his wife Peg (nee Margaret Casey). It was both a family house and an early example of “work from home: one of the ground-floor reception rooms was a surgery, the porch with stained glass door was the waiting room.
The Kennedy family bought No 3 Beausite Terrace from a family, the Wallaces, in the early 1970s, after the couple returned to Ireland from a stint in Canada and it was in fact an example of right-sizing of the day: The seven/eight-bedroom home was well able to accommodate a family that grew to a “novena” of nine children — five boys and four girls.
“Lots of the patients would be able smell from the porch (while waiting to be seen by Dad) the lovely jams,and apple pies my Mum made from produce of the garden, and they not only got medicine, and a listening ear, but also pots of jam and pies leaving, courtesy of Mum.”
Evoking both current and historic images of The Railway Children, the proximity of the rail station will once more be a boon to any family that buys No 3 — it literally is at the end of the garden — and the service to and from the city now runs on the half hour.
Beausite homes have been through the hoops too: No 2, which sold in 2022, ran to 4,000 sq ft, and when for sale in 2018 had a €590,000 AMV at the time. It had, for a period, been split into five units and needed work. The Price Register shows it selling in 2022 for €465,000.
So it is again, as nearby No 3 is next to find fresh investment, once in new hands.
In the interim, the rail service has stepped up its frequency; the ability to work from home has taken off; Haulbowline’s old Irish Steel filth pit is now a sanitised public park, and Spike Island is a top tourist attraction.
Cobh itself is on back on the crest of a wave, period homes are back in favour and the standard property sales line (and, truth) is that you just won’t get period homes of this scale and style anywhere else in Cork for the prices they’ve been commanding.
The €1m price barrier was breached last year when Rushbrooke’s Brumana House made €1.232m, while Fine Gael’s Simon Coveney (and former defence/navy government minister, among many portfolios) crossed the river eastwards in 2022, buying the 3,500 sq ft Ballynoe House, Rushbrooke, facing the water with tennis court and courtyard buildings, on six acres for a recorded €900,000.
Viewers will likely be costing energy efficiency upgrades, a new kitchen, and new bathrooms/increased number and/or ensuites.