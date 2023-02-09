Extended €320,000 former railworker's cottage could be your final stop

BACK in the day when the first transatlantic flight was still about a century away, having a railroad into Cobh was a godsend. As Ireland’s largest emigration port and the hub to which mail from the States was sent for onward delivery, the rail-line was the lifeline that underpinned the habour town’s commercial success.

Modern era: Early morning Irish Rail commuter train crosses the bridge to Fota Island on her way to Cobh, Co. Cork Picture: David Creedon/Anzenberger

For the railway to be built though, it required a workforce and that workforce would need somewhere to live. This seems to be the genesis of Newtown Cottages, a sweet, neat row of homes along Cobh’s Newtown Road, where workers hired to build that vital transport link were housed in the mid 1800s.

So says the owner of No 19, Orlaith McCarthy, who believes Lord Rushbrooke may have had something to do with the construction of the cottages as his name crops up on the deeds. The Rushbrooke name is synonymous with Cobh as the UK-based family was granted a considerable amount of land in the area in the 1800s.

As rail workers’ homes, the cottages were modest. If so minded, you could walk from attic to attic, through every home on the row. There were 20 in all and each has undergone some form of modification over the last two centuries, from the addition of front porches to ambitious rear extensions.

No 19 is one of a handful to display it's original stone-built look. It’s warm and authentic from the roadside. What you get no inkling of from the roadside is just how far back the rear gardens go, all the way to the laneway that forms the boundary with Cobh Pirates Rugby Club.

Prodigiously long rear garden

Newtown Cottages owners have made good use of the land to the rear. When Orlaith’s late dad, Tony Hobbs, bought No 19 22 years ago, it was small and dark.

“He said ‘It’s not much to look at, I know, but I feel we could do something with it,’” Orlaith says.

He was good as his word and pushed the house right out at the back to create a good-sized open-plan living and dining area with double doors to a rear patio, which, together with a velux, helped boost light levels.

The original living room was turned into a downstairs bedroom which made life easier for Tony, as he was a diabetic who had a leg amputation.

Tony’s disability made tackling the large rear garden tricky but he was fortunate to have a good friend who was an avid gardener.

Sadly, Tony passed away on New Year’s Day, 2018. Orlaith inherited No 19 and with a family of five, they had planned to extend the house out even further, to add another living room and to turn the existing open plan space into a kitchen/diner. They also planned to add a utility room and a bathroom. Permission was granted and remains in place for another two years, if new owners wished to pursue it.

Orlaith hadn’t planned on selling up but the house is a constant reminder that her Dad has passed. She loves the neighbourhood and the fact that the cottages continue to house generations of the same families, descendants of those original rail-workers.

She knows she will miss the privacy and tranquility of that long, rear back garden, in a terrace of homes where neighbours keep chickens and have been known to keep goats and even Shetland ponies. But she’s made up her mind that it’s time to move on.

Johanna Murphy of Johanna Murphy & Sons is guiding No 19 at €320,000 and she says the 116 sq m two-storey home is “charming and in a great location, near all amenities such as schools, sports, 15 minutes walk to the town centre and train station”.

“It’s an ideal family home with permission to extend or a retiree would love it too, with the downstairs bedroom and lots of garden to potter around in”.

Ms Murphy adds that the garden is “the thinking piece...you could even fit a detached unit into it”. In fact there already a cabin, with power, which the kids have used as a gym.

VERDICT: Tastefully extended cottage with scope to do more, thanks to that long back garden.