Forget the Banshees, €145,000 Kerry farmhouse scene tops any movie set

Guide price is likely to attract local and overseas interest
Forget the Banshees, €145,000 Kerry farmhouse scene tops any movie set

Glanmore, Lauragh, West Kerry

Sun, 05 Feb, 2023 - 00:00
Catherine Shanahan

Lauragh, West Kerry

€145,000

Size

90 sq m (968 sq ft)

Bedrooms

2

Bathrooms

1

BER

G

WITH Oscar favourite The Banshees of Inisherin selling Achill on a scale Fáilte Ireland could never have envisaged, it seems like a good time to flog properties that showcase all that is wild and wonderful about this Emerald Isle.

Glanmore, Lauragh, West Kerry
Glanmore, Lauragh, West Kerry

One such property is this traditional farmhouse in Glanmore, Lauragh, West Kerry, in a setting that could comfortably rival anything the West has to offer.

As selling agent Denis Harrington of Harrington Estates points out, it’s near the shores of Glanmore Lake, “one of the most utilitised images in this country, including as the backdrop for RTÉ’s The Sunday Game”. The view is looking down from the Healy Pass, onto Glanmore Lake, with the valley behind, in which this 90 sq m, two-bed farmhouse sits.

The ancestral home of a family who at one time had a much larger farm holding, it comes with a good acre. But because it hasn’t been lived in for a number of years, whoever buys is looking at a complete overhaul, reflected in the €145,000 guide price.

“It’ll walk out the door,” Mr Harrington says “because of the price and where it is.” With all the current hype around Ireland, he’s expecting interest from overseas buyers too.

Located on the western corner of the lake, it comes with some old stone farm buildings which are “only waiting for sympathetic restoration,” Mr Harrington says. The SE-facing house is a half hour drive from Kenmare, and one hour from Killarney and Bantry.

VERDICT: A canny buyer looking for a truly special location might get in while the price is right.

More in this section

Ship-shape €385,000 Rochestown 3-bed is a crisp family home  Ship-shape €385,000 Rochestown 3-bed is a crisp family home 
Signed, sealed, delivered, €260,000 revamped post office is a tasty package Signed, sealed, delivered, €260,000 revamped post office is a tasty package
Don't bypass Macroom's €140k ‘Cheap Irish Home’ prospect — and take advantage of renovation grants too Don't bypass Macroom's €140k ‘Cheap Irish Home’ prospect — and take advantage of renovation grants too
<p>Trendy new kitchen at 32 St Finbarr's Terrace, Greenmount </p>

Builder transformed this €295,000 dinky Cork city home from a wreck to a smart urban pad

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.253 s