Forget the Banshees, €145,000 Kerry farmhouse scene tops any movie set

WITH Oscar favourite The Banshees of Inisherin selling Achill on a scale Fáilte Ireland could never have envisaged, it seems like a good time to flog properties that showcase all that is wild and wonderful about this Emerald Isle.

Glanmore, Lauragh, West Kerry

One such property is this traditional farmhouse in Glanmore, Lauragh, West Kerry, in a setting that could comfortably rival anything the West has to offer.

As selling agent Denis Harrington of Harrington Estates points out, it’s near the shores of Glanmore Lake, “one of the most utilitised images in this country, including as the backdrop for RTÉ’s The Sunday Game”. The view is looking down from the Healy Pass, onto Glanmore Lake, with the valley behind, in which this 90 sq m, two-bed farmhouse sits.

The ancestral home of a family who at one time had a much larger farm holding, it comes with a good acre. But because it hasn’t been lived in for a number of years, whoever buys is looking at a complete overhaul, reflected in the €145,000 guide price.

“It’ll walk out the door,” Mr Harrington says “because of the price and where it is.” With all the current hype around Ireland, he’s expecting interest from overseas buyers too.

Located on the western corner of the lake, it comes with some old stone farm buildings which are “only waiting for sympathetic restoration,” Mr Harrington says. The SE-facing house is a half hour drive from Kenmare, and one hour from Killarney and Bantry.

VERDICT: A canny buyer looking for a truly special location might get in while the price is right.