Ship-shape €385,000 Rochestown 3-bed is a crisp family home 

WITH the curse of rising construction costs dictating where current house buyer interest lies, it’s no major surprise that fresh-to-market No 59 Foxwood is already under offer at the asking.

It is after all a turnkey home with some very nice finishes that will benefit new owners, such as solid wood floors downstairs and plantation shutters.

At time of writing, selling agent Jackie Coholan of Cohalan Downing had in the order of 20 viewings put through the Garryduff three-bed, almost all first time buyers, with the exception of a single downsizer and one trader-up.

Guiding at €385,000, the 113 sq m semi-d is a lovely family home, tastefully done, neat as a pin and with a south-facing rear garden. At the bottom of that garden, facing the patio, is the fruit of a lockdown project: a wooden chalet that the current owners use as a gym but could equally be a home office.

South facing rear garden

Double doors lead to the patio from a family room and there’s a second reception room too, to the front of the property.

Family room opens to garden

Second reception room

Also on the ground floor is a guest WC and a utility. Overhead one of three bedrooms is ensuite and there’s a family bathroom.

Ms Coholan says the house has been owner occupied by a family who could take advantage of the nearby co-ed school, Scoil Phádraig (short walk) and amenities such as Garryduff Woods and Garryduff sports facility. The vendors have lived at No 59 for three years and had planned to stay until an opportunity presented itself.

Ms Coholan says given the condition of the house and its off-Rochestown-Road location, she’s expecting offers “well in excess of the asking”.

She points out that there's scope to expand too, up into the attic, or as other homes in the neighbourhood have done, by adding a single storey extension to the rear. In fact one such home, No 52 Foxwood, featured here two years ago with a terrific rear extension. It went on the market with a guide of €380,000 and sold for €450,000.

Foxwood is well served by public transport and is near Douglas village and the South Ring road network.

VERDICT: A tasty three bed that needs no work, unless you plan to extend.