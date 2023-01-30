€410,000 Mount Oval home is a good option for young families

No 41, Kilbrody, Rochestown Road is handy to primary schools, sports amenities and Douglas village
41 Kilbrody, Mount Oval, Rochestown

Mon, 30 Jan, 2023 - 13:00
Catherine Shanahan

Rochestown, Cork 

€410,000

Size

109 sq m (1173 sq ft)

Bedrooms

3

Bathrooms

3

BER

C2

 KEEPING the kids entertained shouldn’t be much of a strain in Mount Oval: it's a magnet for families.

With multiple greens and nearby primary schools in Garryduff and Foxwood, the 800-plus unit O’Flynn Construction development is ideal for rearing youngsters.

Families are understandably expected in the line-up for fresh-to-market No 41 Kilbrody in Mount Oval, which Stuart O’Grady of Sherry FitzGerald is selling.

Living room
Living room

A three-bed semi-d with an enclosed rear garden, No 41 has been a rental, but kept in good order by the owner, who bought the house about half a dozen years ago.

The Property Price Register shows he paid €340,000, but like everything else, prices have climbed and No 41 is guiding at €410,000 this time. For that, you will get a 109 sq m home, with a C2 energy rating, three bedrooms (one ensuite) and three bathrooms, kitchen/dining, a living room and guest WC.

Dining room
Dining room

Kitchen
Kitchen

Mr O’Grady says the buyer will also get convenience, as Mount Oval village has “local bars, restaurants and grocery stores on its doorstep” and it’s a short commute to Douglas village for secondary schools.

VERDICT: Cross-buyer appeal, including first-timers and traders up, but also downsizers, as it’s a low maintenance property.

