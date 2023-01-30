€410,000 Mount Oval home is a good option for young families

|
Rochestown, Cork
|
€410,000
|
Size
|
109 sq m (1173 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
C2
KEEPING the kids entertained shouldn’t be much of a strain in Mount Oval: it's a magnet for families.
With multiple greens and nearby primary schools in Garryduff and Foxwood, the 800-plus unit O’Flynn Construction development is ideal for rearing youngsters.
Families are understandably expected in the line-up for fresh-to-market No 41 Kilbrody in Mount Oval, which Stuart O’Grady of Sherry FitzGerald is selling.
A three-bed semi-d with an enclosed rear garden, No 41 has been a rental, but kept in good order by the owner, who bought the house about half a dozen years ago.
The Property Price Register shows he paid €340,000, but like everything else, prices have climbed and No 41 is guiding at €410,000 this time. For that, you will get a 109 sq m home, with a C2 energy rating, three bedrooms (one ensuite) and three bathrooms, kitchen/dining, a living room and guest WC.
Mr O’Grady says the buyer will also get convenience, as Mount Oval village has “local bars, restaurants and grocery stores on its doorstep” and it’s a short commute to Douglas village for secondary schools.
Cross-buyer appeal, including first-timers and traders up, but also downsizers, as it’s a low maintenance property.