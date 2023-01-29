Going, going in Glanmire, a quality €575,000 four-bed with great indoor and outdoor space

THE last time one of these Glyntown Road homes hit the market, the sale was transacted so quickly that some potential buyers never got beyond the starting blocks. Having appeared here in Property in March 2015, the whole thing was done and dusted in a mere two months.

An inspection of the Property Price Register would suggest that none of the 14 detached homes in the scheme has been put up for sale since No 1 sold for €438,000 eight years ago, making it reasonably safe to assume that new-to-market No 4 Glyntown Road will also be snapped up.

It’s the kind home that will hold strong appeal for those already living and wishing to stay in the Glanmire area, where kids have built friendships, schools have been chosen and long term roots put down. Families in three-bed semis looking for that extra bedroom in a roomier, detached home are expected to be to the fore.

Kitchen diner

No 4 comes to market with Gillian McDonnell of Sherry FitzGerald, who is guiding at €575,000 and she says it’s “an exceptional property” on a mature site, with views over Glanmire.

“There’s great living space and a great back garden and it will appeal to families trading up.

Fine back garden at No 4

“It’s also the only home in the development that hasn’t been extended, so there’s scope to do that too,” Ms McDonnell says.

Family room/playroom

Living room

As it is, there’s almost 1600 sq ft of space with two good sized reception rooms (one used as a family room/playroom) in addition to a large kitchen/dining area.

French doors lead from here to a fine deck with views over the countryside.

Beyond the deck is a good stretch of lawn with plenty of mature shrubs and trees. There’s a barna shed too for storage off a cobble-locked area.

Back indoors, a utility room and a cloakroom provide handy storage and there’s a guest WC downstairs too. Upstairs, one of four generous bedrooms has an enusite.

Ms McDonnell says the property, which has a a 7KW EV charging point, is very convenient to schools, shops, sporting amenities and bus stops and within easy reach of Cork City via the Dunkettle Interchange.

VERDICT: Lots of space and a big, enclosed back garden make No 4 an ideal family home.