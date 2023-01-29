Step up the Property Ladder with nicely-priced extended €320,000 home

WHEN the current owners bought No 25 Chandlers Walk as a newish, Fleming Developments’ home in 2006, it was a one-bathroom, three-bed, but their family was smaller then.

“At the time, we really only bought it for a year, just to get on the property ladder, but we ended up staying there for 16 years. The kids were going to school and we sort of settled in, even though the plan had always been to get something bigger in Cobh,” says the woman of the house.

Rather than transplanting themselves from their Rushbrook Links home, they added a double extension to the rear in 2011 and in doing so, gained a second reception room, utility, guest WC, and upstairs, a fourth bedroom. They added to the landing too by pushing back the main bathroom.

“We went from a three-bed, one bathroom end-of-terrace to a four-bed, two bathroom property, which made a huge difference to our lives.

“We were a family of six and there had never been enough room. The extension made our lives more comfortable, it meant the kids could have their own sitting room.” the owner says.

Second sitting room

It also meant less bathroom queues.

Then, about two years ago, they remodelled the front of the house, moving the front door to the side of a new porch and replacing it with two windows to create a brighter, longer hall.

Elongated hall

A sleek and modern-looking kitchen is the byproduct of a newish glass splashback and someone who knew what they were doing with spray paint.

There’s a new family bathroom, a multi-fuel stove in the front sitting room and a trendy electric fire in the living room at the rear. In essence, No 25, where the energy efficiency rating is a respectable C2, is like a new home.

The owners didn’t stop indoors, they also reworked the garden. When the 2011 double extension encroached on the garden space and threatened to reduce light levels, they laid paving and raised it up three steps. The result is an enclosed, raised patio, which the owner says “is a bit of a suntrap”. It’s all very low maintenance, including the front driveway, where the owners removed grass to create a double drive.

Rear suntrap patio

Despite the continual improvements and their enjoyment of living at Chandlers Walk, a development of 60 or so homes, the owners have finally decided to follow through on what they had always planned — a move to a bigger home. They’re not going far; “around the corner”, the owner says, as both they and their kids want to stay in “the Links” where friends for life have been made.

Their decision to sell up the 1,250 sq ft home will offer strong first-time buyers the chance to get on the property ladder — just as it did for the vendors first day.

As the owner points out, the €390,000 guide price should attract those looking for starter homes, except this time around, the product on offer is far superior to the home they bought 16 or so years ago.

Second sitting room

“It’s very much an improved product compared to what we bought and I would say it’s an ideal family home, ready to walk into,” she says.

Selling agent Johanna Murphy of Johanna Murphy & Sons is of the same opinion.

“The flow of the house is spot on, allowing the family to come together but also to have their individual space” she says.

She adds that Rushbrook Links is “a mature, established estate, with a bus stop at the entrance and a 10-minute walk to Rushbrook train station and to the cross-river ferry”. The Links also has a Centra, a pub, restaurant, and creche.

Cobh town centre is about a 15-minute walk away and Cork city centre is about 20 minutes by train.

VERDICT: Great opportunity to buy a four-bed at a good price.