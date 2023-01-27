Don't bypass Macroom's €140k  ‘Cheap Irish Home’ prospect - and take advantage of renovation grants too

|
Coolavokig, Macroom, Mid-cork
LOOKING like it came straight out of the TV screen’s Cheap Irish Homes, and for sale with good ‘incentive’ timing perhaps, is this attractive, traditional Irish roadside home at a mid-Cork spot called Lissacreasig.
“It’s a great opportunity, at an affordable price,” says Ms O’Sullivan of the property, in a quiet setting, with expansive rural views to the south.
Then, location-wise, not only is the c 100-year old house just off the main and ‘old’ N22 Cork-Kerry road by Coolavokig and the long-established pottery there, but it’s now going to be one km north of the new €280m Macroom bypass’ second phase section, part of 22km key route bypassing Macroom, Ballyvourney, Ballymakeera, and some notorious bad bend stretches of yore.
Redolent of the past, too, is this semi-detached traditional, long, low two-storey farmhouse, set by a bend on a quiet country road to one side, and with a farmyard and another dwelling off on the other side.
It has two good reception rooms at ground, kitchen, bathroom, and three first floor bedrooms, off a lovely landing with extensive timber sheeting to the ceilings, and feature, exposed beams.
Auctioneer with OM2 Ms O’Sullivan say it now needs renovations and upgrades, but she expects the possibility of renovation grants under the derelict homes scheme, plus energy upgrade grants under SSEI schemes, to be a boon to buyers — as well as the improved access coming right down the line, down the road to the south.