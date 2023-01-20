Go for a 'priory engagement' at  €625k family home next to Graham Norton's old alma mater

IT’S moving on time now, with convenient school days accomplished ‘over the field’ for the family at 2 The Priory.

The good-size, detached family home is at Old Chapel, Bandon, on the western side of the West Cork town, where there’s a turn off the main N71 West Cork ‘highway’ to places by the sea by and beyond Timoleague.

Students surround Graham Norton at the 2019 launch of 'Bandon Grammar School A History'. Picture Dan Linehan

It’s also almost right next door to Bandon Grammar secondary school, which serves a wide catchment: Bandon’s own Graham Norton is a past pupil, and a regular visitor back as an ‘old boy’.

Kitchen at 2 The Priory

The offspring from 2, The Priory also attended, very handily as it’s only a field or two away from this enclave of about two dozen detached homes built a few decades ago.

Roll on summer

The vendors of No 2 have been here for about 15 years and their children “have flown the coop,” according to Sherry FitzGerald Brennan Busteed who have listed the home for 2023, and who have first viewings lining up just as the days start to stretch once more and the skies brighten.

Rear of No 2. showing mature boundaries

(The photos for the sale listing are strikingly unseasonal, though: they were taken last summer when the occupants offered their home themselves before recently opting to appoint the local firm, who now guide at €625,000.)

That’s for a very well-presented 2,175 sq ft detached five bedroomed home, with two of the five bedrooms en suite, and one has the feature arched or gothic-shaped window that’s a feature of these Priory homes, while at ground is a good lounge room with stove, adjacent dining room via double doors with rear patio access.

Living is easy, and luxe

There’s a second living room to the front with a fireplace too, as well as a study off this further reception.

You realise these homes are wide to get this much in at ground level (and there’s also the requisite utility and guest WC) and the good quality kitchen is country-style, with classic painted units, granite tops and there’s a canopy over the range cooker.

If any families need any more space, there’s an option to go up into the attic for an even more spacious master suite (subject to planning approval), suggests agent David Busteed, noting that several neighbours have already ‘gone up’ this way.

The Price Register records a half dozen sales at The Priory since 2011, but the last was back in 2017, and the strongest price was €375,000 for No 5, which had also previously sold in ’11 for €280,000.

Bandon A Frame eco-home called Woodsmoke has sold for €660,000

The Bandon market had just a handful of €600k+ sales in 2022, four showing on the Register, including the striking A-frame eco house called Woodsmoke, which featured extensively in these pages when it came for sale in 2021 with a €750,000 AMV. The highly distinctive tepee-like and tapering Woodsmoke had c 2,300 sq ft on over two wooded acres by the Castlebernard estate and the Register shows it made €660,000.

Similarly, online sites currently show only a handful of trade-up homes in the €600k+ price bracket, more towards Innishannon and the River Bandon than in the town itself, while currently for sale within a walk of the town is high-quality one-off 3,200 sq ft five bed detached, Grianan, on the Dunmanway Road, which has a €675,000 AMV with joint agent McKennas and Hodnett Forde and which featured here in 2022.

At Old Chapel, Sherry FitzGerald Brennan Busteed describe No 2 The Priory as “most impressive,” with high quality finishes, and on very well-kept grounds with a private, landscaped back garden accessed past secure double gates, with attractive shed and further space for a garden chalet.

VERDICT: Within a walk of the town, schools, and sporting amenities, near Roundhill and Old Chapel with its long milling history, and with the West Cork coastline within a 15-20 minute spin.