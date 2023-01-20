Go for a 'priory engagement' at  €625k family home next to Graham Norton's old alma mater

|
Bandon, West Cork
|
€625,000
|
Size
|
203 sq m (2,175)
|
Bedrooms
|
5
|
Bathrooms
|
4
|
BER
|
C2
It’s also almost right next door to Bandon Grammar secondary school, which serves a wide catchment: Bandon’s own Graham Norton is a past pupil, and a regular visitor back as an ‘old boy’.
The offspring from 2, The Priory also attended, very handily as it’s only a field or two away from this enclave of about two dozen detached homes built a few decades ago.
The vendors of No 2 have been here for about 15 years and their children “have flown the coop,” according to Sherry FitzGerald Brennan Busteed who have listed the home for 2023, and who have first viewings lining up just as the days start to stretch once more and the skies brighten.
(The photos for the sale listing are strikingly unseasonal, though: they were taken last summer when the occupants offered their home themselves before recently opting to appoint the local firm, who now guide at €625,000.)
There’s a second living room to the front with a fireplace too, as well as a study off this further reception.
The Price Register records a half dozen sales at The Priory since 2011, but the last was back in 2017, and the strongest price was €375,000 for No 5, which had also previously sold in ’11 for €280,000.
The Bandon market had just a handful of €600k+ sales in 2022, four showing on the Register, including the striking A-frame eco house called Woodsmoke, which featured extensively in these pages when it came for sale in 2021 with a €750,000 AMV. The highly distinctive tepee-like and tapering Woodsmoke had c 2,300 sq ft on over two wooded acres by the Castlebernard estate and the Register shows it made €660,000.
Similarly, online sites currently show only a handful of trade-up homes in the €600k+ price bracket, more towards Innishannon and the River Bandon than in the town itself, while currently for sale within a walk of the town is high-quality one-off 3,200 sq ft five bed detached, Grianan, on the Dunmanway Road, which has a €675,000 AMV with joint agent McKennas and Hodnett Forde and which featured here in 2022.