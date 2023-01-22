Sunroom gives nice lift to €300,000 West Cork first time buyer home 

TEACHERS and hospital workers are expected in the viewing line-up for this three-bed Bantry home which is conveniently close to Bantry General Hospital and two schools.

So says selling agent Denis Harrington of Harrington Estates who is seeing both professions represented in those booked in to take a look at No 3, The Sidings, Seskin.

Part of a wider Murnane O’Shea 26-house development that dates back about 20 years, this particular section of The Sidings is a neat little cul-de-sac of just six homes.

No 3, which extends to 110 sq m, has been extended by previous owners who added a pitched-roof sunroom to the rear, with patio doors to the garden and BBQ area.

Sun room

As it’s on a corner site, it has a “sizable side and rear garden”, Mr Harrington says, adding that it occupies “the most enviable site in the development”.

Garden during the cold snap

Accommodation at No 3 includes an open plan kitchen/dining/living area and a sunroom downstairs, and three bedrooms and a bathroom overhead.

The loft space is partly floored “with good storage space”, Mr Harrington says.

He adds that houses in The Sidings don’t come up for sale very often (five in about the past 10 years) and that “there’s a market waiting” for this one.

“It would suit anyone working in Bantry General Hospital or in one of the schools,” he says.

The guide price for No 3 is €300,000.

VERDICT: Conveniently close to Bantry town centre, nice corner site.