Sunroom gives nice lift to €300,000 West Cork first time buyer home 

3 The Sidings is in a handy location for schools and Bantry General Hospital
Sunroom gives nice lift to €300,000 West Cork first time buyer home 

3 The Sidings, Seskin, Bantry

Sun, 22 Jan, 2023 - 12:00
Catherine Shanahan

Bantry, West Cork

€300,000

Size

110 sq m (1184 sq ft)

Bedrooms

3

Bathrooms

2

BER

C2

TEACHERS and hospital workers are expected in the viewing line-up for this three-bed Bantry home which is conveniently close to Bantry General Hospital and two schools.

So says selling agent Denis Harrington of Harrington Estates who is seeing both professions represented in those booked in to take a look at No 3, The Sidings, Seskin.

Part of a wider Murnane O’Shea 26-house development that dates back about 20 years, this particular section of The Sidings is a neat little cul-de-sac of just six homes.

No 3, which extends to 110 sq m, has been extended by previous owners who added a pitched-roof sunroom to the rear, with patio doors to the garden and BBQ area.

Sun room
Sun room

As it’s on a corner site, it has a “sizable side and rear garden”, Mr Harrington says, adding that it occupies “the most enviable site in the development”.

Garden during the cold snap
Garden during the cold snap

Accommodation at No 3 includes an open plan kitchen/dining/living area and a sunroom downstairs, and three bedrooms and a bathroom overhead.

The loft space is partly floored “with good storage space”, Mr Harrington says.

He adds that houses in The Sidings don’t come up for sale very often (five in about the past 10 years) and that “there’s a market waiting” for this one.

“It would suit anyone working in Bantry General Hospital or in one of the schools,” he says.

The guide price for No 3 is €300,000.

VERDICT: Conveniently close to Bantry town centre, nice corner site.

More in this section

Forget about losing your marbles, this €295k Marble Hall home is a winner Forget about losing your marbles, this €295k Marble Hall home is a winner
Bumper year for Kerry property as buyers shell out for 'castles' in the kingdom S Bumper year for Kerry property as buyers shell out for 'castles' in the kingdom
€625k family home next to Graham Norton's old alma mater €625k family home next to Graham Norton's old alma mater
<p>Lislee, 3 St Mary's Villas, Pouladuff Road</p>

Expertly re-worked Pouladuff home has first-time buyer appeal

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.212 s