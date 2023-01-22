City convenience and garden glory at Annville on Ballinlough Road

|
Ballinlough, Cork City
|
€385,000
|
Size
|
96 sq m (1033 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3
|
Bathrooms
|
1
|
BER
|
C3
FRESH from getting nearby No 6 Ardeevin over the line for €400,000, Stuart O'Grady of Sherry FitzGerald is back with No 6 Annville, a similar property with the same guide price on the same stretch of the Ballinlough Road.
Slightly more dated than Ardeevin, Annville is also slightly bigger (96 sq m v 92 sq m), although with one less bathroom. It does however have a higher energy rating (C3 v D2).
An end-of-terrace home, No 6 Annville is ideally located for anyone working in the city centre.
It's convenient too to Douglas Village, schools, public transport, shops etc.
It's likely to have cross-buyer appeal: older, downsizing couples might like the convenience and the nicely landscaped, fully enclosed south-facing rear garden, while those of working age might seize on the potential of converting a back garden shed into a home office.
Mr O'Grady says interest in the three-bed, which he is guiding at €385,000, is good and includes first time buyers and downsizers. Investors have looked too, but are discouraged by an over-regulated rental market, he adds.
Accommodation at No 6 includes open-plan kitchen/dining/living area to the rear overlooking the back garden, with access to a sandstone patio, and a living room to the front of the house.
Upstairs includes three bedrooms and a family bathroom.
Solid home in great location.