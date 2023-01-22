City convenience and garden glory at Annville on Ballinlough Road

No 6 Annville is handy to schools, shops and public transport
6 Annville, Ballinlough Road

Sun, 22 Jan, 2023 - 07:00
Catherine Shanahan

Ballinlough, Cork City

€385,000

Size

96 sq m (1033 sq ft)

Bedrooms

3

Bathrooms

1

BER

C3

FRESH from getting nearby No 6 Ardeevin over the line for €400,000, Stuart O'Grady of Sherry FitzGerald is back with No 6 Annville, a similar property with the same guide price on the same stretch of the Ballinlough Road.

Slightly more dated than Ardeevin, Annville is also slightly bigger (96 sq m v 92 sq m), although with one less bathroom. It does however have a higher energy rating (C3 v D2).

An end-of-terrace home, No 6 Annville is ideally located for anyone working in the city centre. 

It's convenient too to Douglas Village, schools, public transport, shops etc.

 It's likely to have cross-buyer appeal: older, downsizing couples might like the convenience and the nicely landscaped, fully enclosed south-facing rear garden, while those of working age might seize on the potential of converting a back garden shed into a home office.

South facing patio
South facing patio

Mr O'Grady says interest in the three-bed, which he is guiding at €385,000, is good and includes first time buyers and downsizers. Investors have looked too, but are discouraged by an over-regulated rental market, he adds.

Accommodation at No 6 includes open-plan kitchen/dining/living area to the rear overlooking the back garden, with access to a sandstone patio, and a living room to the front of the house.

Open plan living
Open plan living

 Upstairs includes three bedrooms and a family bathroom.

VERDICT: Solid home in great location.

