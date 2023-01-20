Expertly re-worked Pouladuff home has first-time buyer appeal

Pouladuff, Cork City €375,000 Size: 119 sq m (1280 sq ft) Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1 BER: C2

Pouladuff, Cork City €375,000 Size 119 sq m (1280 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 1 BER C2

FOR a good insight into the level of work undertaken at Lislee, it’s useful to re-visit what it looked like previously. It’s possible to do so as Lislee also featured in Property when it went on sale in 2015.

Lisalee in 2015

It looked good on paper then and it was described at the time as having “the charm and feel of a period home”. It’s retained that charm and feel but it’s also jumped up the energy efficiency ratings, from a lowly G BER, to a much more respectable C2, thanks to substantial works by the current owner. Size-wise, it’s improved too, bigger by 180 sq ft compared to its 2015 measurements.

Lislee at 3 St Mary’s Villas, Pouladuff Road is now much more than a home of character: it’s warmer, cheaper to run and in possession of a span-new bathroom, kitchen and roof, while also retaining original features, not least high ceilings, a bay window, a lovely archway in the hall and a beautifully glossy original parquet living room floor.

Hallway in Lislee

Bay window and parquet floor in living room

The current owner bought the 100-year-old three-bed property in 2020 for €300,000 (it sold in 2015 for €231,000 says the Property Price Register) and he set about improving its livability. The roof was battened and felted with breathable membranes, the house was re-wired and re-plumbed and a new gas boiler installed. The ground floor was upgraded, with Kingspan insulation between suspended timber joints.

Outdoors was re-worked too and a cobble lock patio was laid in the west-facing rear garden, as well as the base for a shed. Walls were built up for privacy.

Rear patio and garden

No 3 benefitted cosmetically from fresh paintwork inside and out.

The upshot is the kind of turnkey home that buyers are currently vying for, with no further investment needed at a time of rising construction costs.

In addition to being a walk-in, it’s also a home where everything you need is within walking distance. At the city end of Pouladuff Road, near Nuns’ Walk, the city centre is reachable in about 20 minutes. It’s also an easy walk to the Lough Nature Reserve and to UCC and the Bon Secours Hospital.

Black Swan of the Lough, Cork City Picture: Oliver O'Sullivan-Haughton

Lislee is up for sale with Jeremy Murphy of Jeremy Murphy & Associates, and he is guiding the 119 sq m house at €375,000 which he reckons is a good price for first time buyers, particularly in such a great location.

“The For Sale” sign was hardly up when the enquiries started to flood in, I get the feeling this one is going to be really busy,” he says.

Accommodation-wise, Lislee has both a living room and lounge on the ground floor. The living room has a big bay window while a door from the lounge leads to the patio and rear garden. The utility room has a door to the rear too. The kitchen diner has been upgraded and kitchen units have a solid timber counter top.

Kitchen with solid wood counter tops

Upstairs, a bathroom and shower with separate WC were re-modelled into a single, fresh, modern suite. This thorough renovation included a new wall and roof insulation, installed on a drylining system, as well as new sanitary ware. Three bedrooms complete the accommodation in this suburban mid-terrace home.

VERDICT: A turnkey home in a handy south-side location, with period feel and charm, at a price that should appeal to first time buyers.