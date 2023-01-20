Bumper year for Kerry property as buyers shell out for 'castles' in the kingdom

The top sales included waterside hideaways, by sea and by lakes, including Bill Cullen and Jackie Lavin’s Killegy House and Hunting Lodge on 34 wooded acres with lake at Killarney’s Park, making 50% over its guide to fetch €1.6m, bought by a local who saw off a UK bidder to secure the 1990s estate.
Fan-shaped, with 9,500 sq ft over three levels plus cedar cabin and Lake Geneva-like water jet fountain in its private lake by Tahilla Cove, Long Lake House was done day one by a wealthy German national, dripping in marbles and exotic stone floors.
Understood to have been owned by a couple with a farm in Cork, Bunnow had a €1.65m AMV and shows on the register at €1.435m (again, the acres added extra to the recorded price), making for a trio for the agency in the €1.65m-€2.25m, with US buyers to the fore.
Also sold in the county by Savills were Robin’s Farm, Killorglin at c €1.5m, and closer to Killarney Ms McAuliffe also sold Killegy House and Hunting Lodge, built by well-known business and hospitality couple Bill Cullen and Jackie Lavin in the 1990s.
Sold strongly in Killarney according to the register was No 2 Ardagh, on Loreto Road.
Finding new hands too was a Dingle peninsula period home, Red Cliff House at Inch. This home had a brush with notoriety in the early 1990s when it was revealed the then-Bishop of Kerry Eamonn Casey had a protracted romantic tryst there with US woman Annie Murphy, fathering a son, Peter, at a time when Red Cliff was used by Irish bishops and clergy as a summer retreat.
Finally, the last Kerry sale of 2022 to top €1m on the Register appears to be Cappanacush House East, an A-rated one-off overlooking the Caha Mountains and Kenmare Bay with a Greenane, Killarney address. It had carried a €950,000 AMV with Engel & Volkers and sold for €1.045m.