Bumper year for Kerry property as buyers shell out for 'castles' in the kingdom

POST-COVID has been good for the top end of Co Kerry’s property market — in fact, with up to a dozen “big note” €1m+ deals, and two over €2m (including one which found a buyer via TV’s Selling Ireland’s Dream Homes) Kerry seems to have its best year since Celtic Tiger times.

The top sales included waterside hideaways, by sea and by lakes, including Bill Cullen and Jackie Lavin’s Killegy House and Hunting Lodge on 34 wooded acres with lake at Killarney’s Park, making 50% over its guide to fetch €1.6m, bought by a local who saw off a UK bidder to secure the 1990s estate.

Elsewhere around the county, Irish buyers competed mostly with dollar-strong US buyers, including one couple close to retirement who decided to buy in Ireland to avoid climate change impacts they had already seen in their native Denver, Colorardo.

They paid €950,000 for a property called Teach an Cullin by Caragh Lake via Savills Cork, who notched up a number of super-strong prices in the Caragh Lake and Killorglin locations (see further details below). That sale, just under the €1m level has yet to make the Price Register.

Also yet to surface on the Price Register is the striking, 1980s-built Long Lake House, possible the most expensive private home built in the 20th century in Kerry.

Long Lake House sold for c €2.25m and the adjacent Tahilla Cove property comprising two houses and 11 acres made c€1.95m to a different buyer

Fan-shaped, with 9,500 sq ft over three levels plus cedar cabin and Lake Geneva-like water jet fountain in its private lake by Tahilla Cove, Long Lake House was done day one by a wealthy German national, dripping in marbles and exotic stone floors.

It featured on RTÉ’s Selling Ireland’s Dream Homes in the run-up to Christmas, with the walk-through presented by estate agent Roseanne De Vere Hunt of Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes/Christies, who admitted it was very much a one-off for the “right” fit of buyer. Well, it has fitted a new owner just fine and dandy, understood to be Irish.

Long Lake had been on the market since 2017, when it launched for US-based owners who’d bought in 2001 as its third occupiers with a €3.25m AMV.

The TV show has indeed connected buyers with specific properties, confirms Ms De Vere Hunt saying it did the business here at Long Lake after its pretty long sojourn on the international market (it was always a slow seller, given its quirks and internal layout.)

During the interim, the price was reduced to €2.25m, and it’s understood that Long Lake made very close to that revised sum but when the Price Register reveals all, it may not reflect the full value as it was on 13 acres which carried an additional value.

The buyer profile/identity isn’t revealed by Ms De Vere Hunt, but she does reveal that US buyers bought two of the three €1m+ Kerry homes they sold in 2022 with joint agents Sherry FitzGerald Daly in Kenmare.

Also sold very swiftly was Bunnow House, a contemporary rebuild on seven acres with a pier and cove near Sneem, designed by Meitheal Architect.

Bunnow House, near Sneem made c€1.65m

Understood to have been owned by a couple with a farm in Cork, Bunnow had a €1.65m AMV and shows on the register at €1.435m (again, the acres added extra to the recorded price), making for a trio for the agency in the €1.65m-€2.25m, with US buyers to the fore.

That sum was topped at Caragh Lake/Killorglin, however, with an off-market offer which resulted in a €2.3m-€2.4 m deal for agent Catherine McAuliffe of Savills.

Understood to be a property with considerable land (but, not lake views) it’s not identified by Savills. But, the Price Register shows two strong completed deals with a Killorglin address, including one at a place called Raywood, Bunglasha South Glencar at €1.975m, and another at Knocknaboola, Killorglin, at €1.25m.

Robin's Farm made c€1.5m

Also sold in the county by Savills were Robin’s Farm, Killorglin at c €1.5m, and closer to Killarney Ms McAuliffe also sold Killegy House and Hunting Lodge, built by well-known business and hospitality couple Bill Cullen and Jackie Lavin in the 1990s.

In need of work after lying idle for a lengthy and unhappy period, Killegy was guided on launch at €950,000, ended up making closer to €1.6m with the land, but showing on the register at €1.5m. The buyer was local to Killarney.

Also finding an Irish buyer was Buncar House, near Dooks, a 3,250 sq ft A2-rated home finished in 2020 by an Irish owner and offered via Pat Falvey of Lisney Sotheby's IR in August with €1.35m AMV. It has sold for a reported €1.475m

Buncar House, Dooks made c €1.475m, with the sale closing this month

Sold strongly in Killarney according to the register was No 2 Ardagh, on Loreto Road.

A 7,750 sq ft one-off on 2.3 acres in one of the town’s “superior” address, 2 Ardagh shows on the Register at €1.84m, and had been on the market with DNG Ted Healy who said it had the potential “to become one of the finest residences in the Killarney area”.

Red Cliff House was associated with Bishop Eamonn Casey and Annie Murphy c 40 years ago. It sold for €1.485m

Finding new hands too was a Dingle peninsula period home, Red Cliff House at Inch. This home had a brush with notoriety in the early 1990s when it was revealed the then-Bishop of Kerry Eamonn Casey had a protracted romantic tryst there with US woman Annie Murphy, fathering a son, Peter, at a time when Red Cliff was used by Irish bishops and clergy as a summer retreat.

Later upgraded and after several changes of ownership, the 5,000 sq ft period residence went for sale with Sothebys International Realty with a €1.65m AMV, and the seven-bed house appears now on the Price Register at €1.485m.

Cappanacush East, Kenmare

Finally, the last Kerry sale of 2022 to top €1m on the Register appears to be Cappanacush House East, an A-rated one-off overlooking the Caha Mountains and Kenmare Bay with a Greenane, Killarney address. It had carried a €950,000 AMV with Engel & Volkers and sold for €1.045m.

Due to close shortly after listing with the same Engel & Volkers agents with an €895,000 AMV is the beachfront Cois Farraige, The Glen, by St Finian’s Bay on the Ring of Kerry. It fetched €1.23m, with the deals signed just before Christmas.