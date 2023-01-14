€425k house by gates of UCC can go top of the class 

|
Highfield Avenue, Cork City
|
€425,000
|
Size
|
158 sq m (1,700 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
C2
Set on super-convenient Highfield Avenue, within an easy walk of Cork city centre and the Lough, and even closer to the grounds of UCC, Verard is a fully redone and upgraded Edwardian home which is already under early offer at its €425,000 AMV with agent Garry O’Donnell of ERA Downy McCarthy.
His client/vendor bought back in 2016 when she returned to Cork from Germany and who took it on as a restoration challenge, one she fully delivered on with the input of builder Ger Murphy from Blackrock.
The Price Register shows it selling for €295,000 back in 2017, and it’s clear a lot more cash was put in after that purchase. “It was a total restoration job. It’s been rewired and replumbed and has new double glazing, new central heating, and bathrooms, chimneys were relined, it’s all been done and the builder took great care to preserve the original features like stained glass and coving,” said Mr O’Donnell.
The woman who delivered here has since put her eye on something else, and Verard has been a corporate let for the past few years, capable of returning close to €2,600 per month from this coming March 9 (it’s in a rent protection zone).
Traditionally the area is strong student rental heartland, with some very major purpose-built development around the UCC campus changing the profile even further, but there’s still a mix: Mid-terrace No 2 Adare Villas (one of three in the row), for example, has owner occupiers on one side and an investment property on the other side.
Handily, it has off-street parking for one car after the front was opened up, while it’s west-facing to the back, where there’s an enclosed rear courtyard, about the only part of the property that hasn’t yet been fully maximised.
Also retained are a number of fireplaces including in bedrooms, a lovely small, circular stained-glass roundel between the two ground-level rooms (kitchen/diner to the back), and ceiling heights are high, with plasterwork details.
While there’s new sash-style double glazing front and back, the owner opted to keep the top-floor’s original window as it was, but fitted secondary glazing inside for the equivalent insulation properties and sound-proofing, and the reworked early 1900s home now gets a decent C2 BER.