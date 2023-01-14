€425k house by gates of UCC can go top of the class 

THE purple patch is all but over — bar the bold colour choice on the front windows — at 2 Adare Villas, also known as Verard, on the doorstep of University College Cork.

Verard: purple patch looks good

Set on super-convenient Highfield Avenue, within an easy walk of Cork city centre and the Lough, and even closer to the grounds of UCC, Verard is a fully redone and upgraded Edwardian home which is already under early offer at its €425,000 AMV with agent Garry O’Donnell of ERA Downy McCarthy.

Main top floor bedroom is en suite

His client/vendor bought back in 2016 when she returned to Cork from Germany and who took it on as a restoration challenge, one she fully delivered on with the input of builder Ger Murphy from Blackrock.

Period features abound

The Price Register shows it selling for €295,000 back in 2017, and it’s clear a lot more cash was put in after that purchase. “It was a total restoration job. It’s been rewired and replumbed and has new double glazing, new central heating, and bathrooms, chimneys were relined, it’s all been done and the builder took great care to preserve the original features like stained glass and coving,” said Mr O’Donnell.

Verard: front reception with bay window

The woman who delivered here has since put her eye on something else, and Verard has been a corporate let for the past few years, capable of returning close to €2,600 per month from this coming March 9 (it’s in a rent protection zone).

However, virtually all of the viewings to date have been from intending owner- occupiers and even some better-paid first-time buyers, and the likelihood is that it will be bought for private occupancy rather than as a rental.

Original tiled floors

Traditionally the area is strong student rental heartland, with some very major purpose-built development around the UCC campus changing the profile even further, but there’s still a mix: Mid-terrace No 2 Adare Villas (one of three in the row), for example, has owner occupiers on one side and an investment property on the other side.

Verard has kept several original fireplaces

Handily, it has off-street parking for one car after the front was opened up, while it’s west-facing to the back, where there’s an enclosed rear courtyard, about the only part of the property that hasn’t yet been fully maximised.

Verard is distinctive from the get-go thanks to the new and assertive purple double glazing and matching hue on the window reveals and sills and retained front door with its lovely brass fittings and Art Deco-like letterbox.

The entrance is set back under a bracketed canopy which adjoins the deep bay window of the front reception rooms, with retained Victorian-style tiling either side of the door, through the hall, while the new modern kitchen has a different retained tile, in red and black.

Kitchen/diner

Also retained are a number of fireplaces including in bedrooms, a lovely small, circular stained-glass roundel between the two ground-level rooms (kitchen/diner to the back), and ceiling heights are high, with plasterwork details.

There’s a ground-floor shower room, three first-floor bedrooms, several nicely off-square with original timber doors, and the top floor has a main suite with adjacent bathroom.

Verard is also known as 2 Adare Villas Highfield Avenue

While there’s new sash-style double glazing front and back, the owner opted to keep the top-floor’s original window as it was, but fitted secondary glazing inside for the equivalent insulation properties and sound-proofing, and the reworked early 1900s home now gets a decent C2 BER.

VERDICT: Purple reigns: UCC-adjacent Verard can go to the top of the class for sympathetic restoration and overhaul, a walk-in job for a staff member or mature student, a medic from the nearby Bon Secours, or even a first-time buyer with means.