Kieran McCarthy: Preparing your home for freezing weather

Let’s face it, we have been fortunate so far this winter with relatively mild weather (and a lot of rain!) but the cold weather is never far away so here are things you need to look out for in your home.

In my view the first line of defence in this battle, and often the simplest and cheapest to fix is efficiency. There is little point in spending hard-earned money on heating our house if there is low-hanging fruit in terms of heat leakage so let's run through the key players in your house one by one.

Windows

What condition are your windows and doors in? If there are gaps around your windows then there are draft excluder strips available from hardware stores. These are inexpensive and easy to use. Simply cut to the desired length with a scissors then peel back the adhesive strip. If there are gaps around the edges of the windows I would certainly fill these with silicone.

Window repair companies are the unsung heroes during cold weather events.

Around windows is typically where you lose heat in a new house (hence why airtightness tape is now used in all new house windows installations). If your windows are not closing properly there are small window repair companies who specialise in repairing old windows. They can get old windows to close properly and make sure all locking mechanisms are working. These companies are unsung heroes in this weather and very inexpensive. It would be prudent to check the general condition of your masonry too, particularly at eaves level and around old opes and wires entering your building. Expanding foam will guard against heat loss in these situations and of course rodents looking for warm refuge in this weather.

Your Attic

When we were young I remember when being sent to the attic this time of year to fetch the Christmas decorations, it was always roasting hot up there. I remember asking my father what this was the case and he informed me it was because warm air rises. The issue here of course is that we had no real means of keeping this warm air in our houses due to lack of insulation in the attic. Nowadays things are different.

We generally have well-insulated attics (300mm quilt insulation which can be rolled out manually) but the slight downside here is that our attics are now cold. What this can mean is that your water tanks and pipes are now potentially susceptible to freezing. It would be worth getting lagging jackets for your tanks and to lag your water pipes. These products can again be purchased cheaply from your hardware store and very simply applied. You could also use the pipe lagging to lag any other external water pipes and indeed your hot water cylinder and local hot water pipes in your hot press to keep your energy bills down.

Your heating system

If you are using a fossil fuel system (gas or oil) make sure to get your boiler serviced once a year. This will ensure it is working as efficiently as possible and that it is safe in terms of its operation and potential gas leaks and so on. Beyond that you need to check your radiators. If they have cold spots it may be that they are air locked. This is a simple fix. You can buy a radiator key from a hardware store. If you look at the top of your radiator there will be a valve on either the left or the right hand side. Open this valve slowly with the key and a little air will escape first before some dirty water. Once the water starts you can close the valve again. You can now notice that the rad is heating evenly.

I would prefer you have an even base heat running in your house rather than massive surges of heat when you arrive home in the evening.

On the operation of your heating system, I would prefer you have an even base heat running in your house rather than massive surges of heat when you arrive home in the evening. This will also help with background condensation. If you have thermostats I find setting them to 17 degrees works OK with jumpers on but every house is different in this regard so keep them at the lowest level comfortable for your home.

If you don't have thermostats you can time your heating (and indeed your immersion) with an electrical timer. This is a simple installation from an electrician. You could also get thermostatic rad valves installed on your radiators from a plumber to control the heat of your radiators one by one.

The aim here of course, is to have your existing envelope of your house work as efficiently as possible so that any heat generated will stay in your home for as long as possible and provide a healthy living environment in your home without costing the earth.

Kieran McCarthy is a Building Engineer with KMC Homes, serving Cork and Limerick. He is also co-presenter of the RTÉ property show Cheap Irish Homes.

