Scene-setter staircase at €695k home has Gone with the Wings

THERE’S a touch of the Gone With The Wind movie in the case of this this one-off Cork home — at least when it comes to its quite elaborate double or bifurcated staircase.

Gone with the wings

The feature stairs, in the wide and lofty, double height and slightly off-centre entry hall of this large family home (just east of the M8 motorway, north of Cork City at Kilrussane, Glanmire near Knockraha) is quite the statement piece and helps to give it “the wow factor” says its selling agent, Mark Rose.

With its first-floor side landings, twin half flights, and central core steps setting down in a porcelain-tiled atrium or hall, it’s the centrepiece in every regard of this 2016-finished detached house on a rural acre.

Scene-setter: Kilrussane, Knockraha home is large by most standards

Set sort of half way between Cork’s Glanmire and Watergrasshill, it’s one of two similar-sized side-by-side one-offs, backing into good Munster farmland, not quite a Deep South US plantation.

Gable end.....thanks, Clark

The Georgia home standing in for Tara in the filming of Gone With The Wind was the 11,000 sq ft plantation property named Twelve Oaks: it has featured in a number of other movies and last sold a decade ago, for a reported mere $1m as a bit of a do-up job. (‘Tara’s visitors are surprised to find the iconic double stairs isn’t actually in that house -it was part of a a constructed set.)

Kitchen at Kilrussane, Knockraha

Here at Kilrussane though, it’s real, and the double flights serve the first floor’s four bedrooms, two of which are en suite.

There’s over 3,800 sq ft here in all, over two levels and at the price of €695,000 quoted by Rose Property Services which launched it in the week prior to Christmas, it equates to €180 per square foot, a figure likely to be under current build finish costs given recent price inflation of construction materials .

Rear view

It’s distinctive and wide, on a deep acre site and Mr Rose says the build was completed in 2016. While it appears completed with a fully finished kitchen and bathrooms, it comes for sale unfurnished and painted all in white, so it looks not extensively lived-in as of yet.

Features include the asymmetric pitch roof with standing seam membrane, side and rear wings have membrane tops, and a triple-width timber entrance door with side panels.

A large south-aspected window over that door, plus the small panes in the door and one panel, throw interesting shapes and shadows onto the tiled floor on sunny moments, and other rooms include front reception rooms, one with three windows and raised hearth, side kitchen with vaulted ceilings and island, utility, guest loo and compact rear sun room, with car parking options front and back.

The house is set behind a fenced entrance with farm style gate; the front portion of the acre is simply landscaped and the rear section, beyond a storage shed, is currently in a less-tamed state, ready for new family owners to make what use of it they wish.

Heating of this one-off is via oil, and it has a highly respectable B2 energy rating, meaning a trade-up buyer might qualify for a competitive green mortgage rate.

VERDICT: Plenty of space ready for new owners to put a personality stamp on. As the movie quote goes, “tomorrow is another day”.