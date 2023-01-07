Scene-setter staircase at €695k home has Gone with the Wings

|
Glanmire, Cork
|
€695,000
|
Size
|
362 sq m (3,875 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
4
|
BER
|
B2
THERE’S a touch of the Gone With The Wind movie in the case of this this one-off Cork home — at least when it comes to its quite elaborate double or bifurcated staircase.
Set sort of half way between Cork’s Glanmire and Watergrasshill, it’s one of two similar-sized side-by-side one-offs, backing into good Munster farmland, not quite a Deep South US plantation.
The Georgia home standing in for Tara in the filming of Gone With The Wind was the 11,000 sq ft plantation property named Twelve Oaks: it has featured in a number of other movies and last sold a decade ago, for a reported mere $1m as a bit of a do-up job. (‘Tara’s visitors are surprised to find the iconic double stairs isn’t actually in that house -it was part of a a constructed set.)
Here at Kilrussane though, it’s real, and the double flights serve the first floor’s four bedrooms, two of which are en suite.
It’s distinctive and wide, on a deep acre site and Mr Rose says the build was completed in 2016. While it appears completed with a fully finished kitchen and bathrooms, it comes for sale unfurnished and painted all in white, so it looks not extensively lived-in as of yet.