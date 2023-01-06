January price slash as Monkstown home drops the asking by €100,000

JANUARY is a swell month for those who hold thrift as a virtue and even those who don’t can easily be seduced by a good new year’s sale.

There’s satisfaction to be had when you know that holding off has netted you a bargain, or, at the very least, better value for money.

No 5 Carlisle Place, Monkstown, offers just such an opportunity, as it makes a new year return to market, €100,000 cheaper than its initial market outing six months ago.

Harbour-facing side

If you were interested then but didn’t have the budget for this 2,185 sq ft period property, it’s at the more affordable price now of €395,000, compared to €499,000 last July.

It’s had a change of agent too — this time it’s Lisney/Sotheby’s — and Laura Pratt, who is overseeing the sale, explains that its owners took it off the market last year as “the timing wasn’t right”. They were in the process of buying a new home in the countryside and decided to focus on that first. With that purchase done and dusted, they’ve re-launched No 5, allowing potential buyers who held off last time ‘round to reconsider, with the satisfaction of knowing that they’ve saved themselves a stack of cash.

No 5, at the heart of Monkstown village, enjoyed a pre-Christmas fresh coat of paint and external power hose, in keeping with the owners’ approach of improving the property over the years. When they bought the end-of-terrace house in 2015, there was no central heating, the original timber windows were not double-glazed, the chimney from the ground floor living room was unusable and the layout was impractical for family life.

Kitchen diner

A raft of changes were made, including the replacement of six harbour-facing windows with A-rated double-glazed sliding sash; installation of an air-to-water central heating system; new pipework to rads from the ground floor to the fourth floor; an aqua box was fitted for pressure-boosting all cold water outlets; numerous floor sections were lifted, reinstated and made good for pipe runs; a new shower was fitted in one bathroom and linked to the new heating system; 12 windows to the side of the wrap-around house were also upgraded to A-rated sliding sash.

On top of all the plumbing, the new heating system, which ensures constant hot water, also required electrical works and the upshot is an App-operated system with three-zone control.

Re-modelled nursery

Additional works included replacing the back door with an A-rated double-glazed PVC model; remodelling the entrance lobby and remodelling an upstairs room into a nursery.

A stove was installed in the ground floor living room, with a flue liner.



The concrete-finish front alleyway was removed and replaced with granite slab and striking black-and-white Victorian tiling replaced the front path.

With the hard yards put in, whoever buys No 5 can sit back and enjoy the terrific harbour views on offer from this impressive five-buildings terrace (originally Shaw’s Terrace) which dates to the 1860s and is believed to have once been a military barracks.

Or the more active types can get busy sailing — Monkstown Bay Sailing Club launches from the pier directly across the road — or playing golf at Monkstown Golf Club, or cycling to Cork City via the nearby Greenway. The city is just 18km away and Douglas is even nearer, at 10km.

Accommodation at No 5 includes living room, open plan kitchen diner and guest wc on the ground floor, two good size bedrooms on the first floor, a large main bedroom and two bathrooms on the second floor and a fourth bedroom and home office/study at the top level.

Main bedroom

Outside is low maintenance — a yard to the rear, accessed off the kitchen diner.

Rear yard

VERDICT: All the hallmarks of a good January sale.