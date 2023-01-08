Room for all the family for €395k at 'outer Kinsale' hub Dunderrow

Four-bed 1,700 sq ft semi-d has €395,000 AMV
No 6 Woodside, Dunderrow, is guided at €395,000 by agent Patricia Stokes

Sun, 08 Jan, 2023 - 18:03
Tommy Barker reports

Dunderrow, Kinsale

€395,000

Size

164 sq m (1,700 sq ft)

Bedrooms

4

Bathrooms

3

BER

B3

THERE’S a good deal of family friendly space at 6 Woodside, a semi-detached four-bed home in the heart of Dunderrow, up the River Bandon from Kinsale, about 20 miles from Cork city, with a school and creche on its doorstep, as well as a major employer, with 1,000 jobs on its campus.

Linked reception rooms

The well-kept home, dating to the year 2000, has space over three levels thank to an attic room, which brings the total floor area to 1,700 sq ft, and with four bedrooms (one of them en suite) at the middle level.

Bright attic room

It got listed for sale with estate agent Patricia Stokes prior to the holiday season, with a €385,000 AMV, and she says it’s been well-cared for, is in walk-in condition, and has a B3 BER, which qualifies it for a lower rate ‘green’ mortgage with various lenders.

Fields bar Dunderrow: Woodside is also  near the school, and creche

Likely to have an appeal to families looking for a good deal of space/bedrooms and storage space options, it faces onto the road just up from the long-established Fields Bar by a junction with the Kinsale-Innishannon road, with Dunderrow NS and a creche within a two minute walk.

Lilly is a major employer in the district, in Cork since 1978

Also within a stroll is the Lilly/Eli Lilly pharmaceutical plant, a major employer in the Kinsale/Bandon hinterland, employing 1,000 currently at Dunderrow on a 50ha site: in Ireland since 1978, it also now employs 1,300 in shared services in Little Island and is developing a new facility in Limerick to employ 350.

While No 6 might appeal to a Lilly employee, it will also have a draw to those in Kinsale where property values are notoriously high, as well as those who want to live outside of an urban setting, perhaps work from home, but not ‘too remotely.’ Proximity to the coast is a bonus, while Kinsale is a short drive, with its shops, bars, cafes, sports facilities and boating attractions. For families with school-going older offspring, there’s a school bus service to Kinsale Community College in one direction, and to Bandon Grammar in the other, says Ms Stokes.

Rear view

Resales at Woodside itself aren’t that common in the past few years: No 2 sold in the latter half of 2022 for a recorded €407,000, and before that the previous offer was back in 2014, when No 4 made €160,00 and No 10 made €165,000 the previous year.

Kitchen

Roadside Woodside has 16 homes, in two clusters, with off-street parking and accessible shared private space behind in a centrally entered cul de sac behind each of the two runs of houses.

Houses have painted render finishes, with brick details around the windows, there’s a small enclosed front and to the back No 6 has an enclosed garden/yard (with external side access), with hard surfaces including decking and concrete, with a steel shed for storage, bikes etc.

Accommodation includes a deep front sitting room with bay window and inset gas fire (main central heating is oil), and solid double doors link to a full-width kitchen-diner behind, with the kitchen in a push-out section to the right, with breakfast bar and utility. There’s also a guest loo, off the hall with laminate flooring.

Mid level

Above, the landings (and stairs) are carpeted and the four first floor bedrooms have varnished floorboards, the larger front bedrooms has a shower room en suite and the family bathroom has a shower over the bath with fully tiled walls. Up top the carpeted attic room has a Velux to the rear, and there’s eaves storage, and an enclosed, wood-sheeted wardrobe/store with louvered door.

VERDICT: Good deal of relatively affordable space in ‘outer’ Kinsale, with amenities to hand.

