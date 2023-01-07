Rocketing price tags along coast as Cork's  Moonrock blasts off with €2.15m guide

|
Fountainstown, Cork
|
€2.15m
|
Size
|
390 sq m (4,200 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
5
|
BER
|
B2
The name’s evocative, and historic. Samples of ‘real’ moonrock first came to Planet Earth in 1969 after the Apollo 11 manned landing, bringing back hundreds of kilos of moon rock for analysis; later Russian and Chinese uncrewed missions to the moon also collected further rock harvests.
Now, NASA aims to land humans once more in 2025, after more than a half century hiatus, and are even talking of a push on further into deep space to Mars in the 2030s… another giant leap for mankind. Marsrock, anyone?
An easier leap, and at a ‘mere’ cost of millions rather than billions, can get you a slice of Irish Moonrock, one of the more recent one-off homes built on the ocean side of the Coast Road between the south Cork beaches of Myrtleville and Fountainstown and where there’s still only a relative handful of homes.
Cork’s Moonrock came to market just as 2022 wrapped up, with an updated €2.15 million asking price.
He last year sold a new-build home just two doors away, Medjez- El-Bab for a recorded €1.793 million, pretty much bang on the €1.8m he launched it at in April 2021, with many marker observers thinking this was ‘Kinsale prices,’ most unlikely to be met.
Well, that 2,900 sq ft upside down home on a 0.8 acres site sold at the exalted AMV, and Savills last year brought Sea La Vie, a more traditional 2,700 sq ft one-off on 0.45 acres, elevated over the beach at Fountainstown to market, guiding €1.25m (still on the market).
Even though Moonrock is the guts of €1m more than Sea La Vie, there’s a ‘down-to-earth’ explanation for its ‘22/’23 €2.15m guide for those in the upper echelons of Cork’s coastal property market – unobstructed ocean views, and direct access to the coastline, albeit it’s steep enough on this sloping site to make it of more interest to goats than to boat owners.
It’s an architect-designed ‘upside down’ home, with four lower level en suite bedrooms and about 4,200 sq ft in all, on a site of 0.8 of an acre (our records show it was offered on a calculated 1.5 acres back in 2011.) Mr O’Donovan describes it as “an exceptionally well designed and constructed two storey property set on a sensational coastal site,” adding that it nestles and blends into the setting “to blend seamlessly into the site’s background whilst being set at a point within the site that takes advantage of the amazing views whilst remaining private.”
Those views range towards Roches Point to the east, andtowards Ringabella to the west, with lots of floor-to-ceiling glazing on the south/sea aspected elevdation.
Since 2011 when Moonrock was briefly up for sale, values in the greater Carrigaline/Crosshaven coastal setting have clearly ‘rocketed’ skywards.
Another ‘upside-down,’ home, the 2,600 sq ft Nirvana, a few fields inland of Myrtelville and Fennells Bay sold in 2022 for €1.275m, having gone to market in 2021 with a €925k AMV, aided and abetted in some ways by the global pandemic, the rise in remote ‘working from home’ and the lure of living in an area with outdoor lifestyle attractions, which this setting has in abundance.
VERDICT: Will the right buyer think Cork’s Moonrock is ‘out of this world?’