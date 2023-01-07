Rocketing price tags along coast as Cork's  Moonrock blasts off with €2.15m guide

IT’S not just the out of the world name, Moonrock, which might inspire awe in the case of this Fountainstown high-end home on a cliff: given the right weather, or the wrong weather, it can be pretty breathtaking also.

Moonrock is on the Coast Road between Fountainstown and Myrtleville

The name’s evocative, and historic. Samples of ‘real’ moonrock first came to Planet Earth in 1969 after the Apollo 11 manned landing, bringing back hundreds of kilos of moon rock for analysis; later Russian and Chinese uncrewed missions to the moon also collected further rock harvests.

Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong leaves a footprint on the surface of the Moon at Tranquility Base.

Now, NASA aims to land humans once more in 2025, after more than a half century hiatus, and are even talking of a push on further into deep space to Mars in the 2030s… another giant leap for mankind. Marsrock, anyone?

Sun on the horizon by Moonrock and the Coast Road

An easier leap, and at a ‘mere’ cost of millions rather than billions, can get you a slice of Irish Moonrock, one of the more recent one-off homes built on the ocean side of the Coast Road between the south Cork beaches of Myrtleville and Fountainstown and where there’s still only a relative handful of homes.

Moonrock has shore frontage from on high

Cork’s Moonrock came to market just as 2022 wrapped up, with an updated €2.15 million asking price.

Med Jez on the Coast Road sold last year for c €1.8m

He last year sold a new-build home just two doors away, Medjez- El-Bab for a recorded €1.793 million, pretty much bang on the €1.8m he launched it at in April 2021, with many marker observers thinking this was ‘Kinsale prices,’ most unlikely to be met.

Upside down layout at Moonrock

Well, that 2,900 sq ft upside down home on a 0.8 acres site sold at the exalted AMV, and Savills last year brought Sea La Vie, a more traditional 2,700 sq ft one-off on 0.45 acres, elevated over the beach at Fountainstown to market, guiding €1.25m (still on the market).

Even though Moonrock is the guts of €1m more than Sea La Vie, there’s a ‘down-to-earth’ explanation for its ‘22/’23 €2.15m guide for those in the upper echelons of Cork’s coastal property market – unobstructed ocean views, and direct access to the coastline, albeit it’s steep enough on this sloping site to make it of more interest to goats than to boat owners.

Living is easy

It’s an architect-designed ‘upside down’ home, with four lower level en suite bedrooms and about 4,200 sq ft in all, on a site of 0.8 of an acre (our records show it was offered on a calculated 1.5 acres back in 2011.) Mr O’Donovan describes it as “an exceptionally well designed and constructed two storey property set on a sensational coastal site,” adding that it nestles and blends into the setting “to blend seamlessly into the site’s background whilst being set at a point within the site that takes advantage of the amazing views whilst remaining private.”

Corner snug

Those views range towards Roches Point to the east, andtowards Ringabella to the west, with lots of floor-to-ceiling glazing on the south/sea aspected elevdation.

The upper level has three reception rooms to the front, rear kitchen done by Carrigaline joinery House of Coolmore, behind a snug, plus guest WC, with shelter on arrival from prevailing winds, and/or rain thanks to an attached car port, with fascia trimmed in cedar.

There’s a tidy selection of back up rooms, plus there’s a good-sized games room/home cinema set up under the carport, and the 2008-built home had provision made at the time for further integration of space (such as the car port) and for glazed wraparound balcony to the south, with footings put in in anticipation.

External finishes to the main house are in West of Ireland granite, extensively used, with limestone sills, and dark alu-clad windows (oak timber inside,) with a slate roof, and the approach and parking apron is in brick pavers, with the house set discretely enough under the Coast Road access, with further parking at the fenced top of the roadside site.

Condition is very good; it gets a B2 BER, has underfloor heating and the tiered site has been landscaped (current drone images online appear to show further landscaping also taking place at the 2022-puchased Medjez-El-Bab a few doors away.)

Nirvana, above Myrtleville made €1.275m in 2022

Since 2011 when Moonrock was briefly up for sale, values in the greater Carrigaline/Crosshaven coastal setting have clearly ‘rocketed’ skywards.

Interior at Nirvana, Myrtleville by Fennels Bay

Another ‘upside-down,’ home, the 2,600 sq ft Nirvana, a few fields inland of Myrtelville and Fennells Bay sold in 2022 for €1.275m, having gone to market in 2021 with a €925k AMV, aided and abetted in some ways by the global pandemic, the rise in remote ‘working from home’ and the lure of living in an area with outdoor lifestyle attractions, which this setting has in abundance.

Rocking the look: The lunar module, containing Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, approaches the Apollo 11 command module for a rendezvous 21 July 1969, with a half-Earth in the background (Getty image).

VERDICT: Will the right buyer think Cork’s Moonrock is ‘out of this world?’