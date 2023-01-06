Selling sunsets? You can spend €1.5m here and still be in the ha'penny place....gotta be golden Glandore in West Cork

|
Glandore, West Cork
|
€1.5 million
|
Size
|
125 sq m (1,350 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
D1
The hill-set home Seaview, at the winsomely-titled Riviera Terrace in the West Cork golden honeyed and moneyed setting, came for sale over the holiday period for its long-time owners, with estate agent Maeve McCarthy, whose firm Charles P McCarthy had a bit of form in the locale.
She sold the period, Georgian Glandore beauty Stone Hall last year for a recorded €3.4m, having previously secured a recorded €5.7m for Kilfinnan Castle in 2019.
Before that, she sold Violet Cottage, an architect-owned rebuild on Riviera Terrace back in 2014 in a low-key sale, to Irish property maestro Stephen Vernon (ex Green Property), who bought for €1.65m.
Others might beg to differ, such as the owners of Bar Na Don, the considerably just-refashioned and far larger home set right between Seaview and Violet Garden.
Buyer of Bar na Don back then was serial Irish tech entrepreneur Ray Nolan and his wife Siobhan, who’d sold one of his startups, Hostelworld.com, for a reported net profit of €100m.
To really appreciate the scale, you have to see it from the water, or from the air, such as in drone images currently online as Seaview comes for sale.
Right now, it’s a 125 sq m (c 1,350 sq ft) three-bed home, with bedrooms and living rooms at both of its (current) two levels, as well as sun terraces/decks, and there’s exterior side access to the lower ground external areas from the road level (the neighbouring Bar na Don and Violet Cottage havecreated their own water/harbour access down steps to seasonally operable mooring/diving spots).
Apart from its chi-chi neighbours to its sea side, Seaview is set just next door to two period era semi-detached houses (left on main pic, above) which start off Riviera Terrace, close to the upmarket gift shop, Wilds, near the seasonally thriving Hayes Bar and the Glandore Inn, which both have outdoor seating and dining on the waterside of the road: they give diners a tiny taste of the views which Riviera Terrace occupants can enjoy night and day, 24/7, in all weathers.