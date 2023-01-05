Selling Sunsets? Cork's coastal and West Cork markets are attracting US dollar buyers and home-grown elites

Maybe this is a factor of low stock this time of year, a clearer picture will probably not materialise till the end of Quarter 1 next year.
One of the most challenging differences for Americans who want to buy here is that it usually takes approximately two- four weeks from agreeing a sale to closing a sale on a property in the US while in Ireland it takes on average, if you are lucky, three months. The conveyance of property is still taking way longer than it should, sometimes it feels like you are trying to push water uphill to get a deal over the line and unfortunately, I do not see any light at the end of the tunnel on this one.