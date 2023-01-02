Busy year in Cork's 2022 residential property market

New homes prices increased 7%-9% in the greater Cork area year-on-year while resales have seen a wide range between 7%-10+% dependent on quality andlocation. The number of homes sold in Cork for over €1m has doubled this year with well over 40 now on the Property Price Register.
Highlights of the year include the record price for a waterfront property in Kinsale, Raffeen in Scilly for €4.75m, trumped by Kinsale Constantia Farm at c€5.5m once the land it’s on above Compass Hill is added in, with rumours in the market that Dripsey Castle has sale agreed at an even higher level, not yet on the current Price Register, and likely to end up in 2023 sales results figures.
The challenge of viability still remains for apartments with constantly increasing construction costs affected by inflation andlabour shortages.
Next year looks to be another challenging period with no real sign of stock levels increasing. Sentiment is expected to remain influenced by all of the challenges mentioned above, while prices are expected to level off with low single-digit inflation.