Tommy Barker: The 50 Cork homes that sold for €1m+ in 2022

FOR us Irish, property and housing has always been of quite exceptional and all-consuming interest.
Housing is the acknowledged battleground on which the next general election will be fought, pipping even minefields like health, and pressing issues from global pandemic recovery to cost-of-living crises, a war in Europe heading into a second year, refugee accommodation difficulties and — looming overall — climate change.
We know that turning a ship like housing around is a slow process, both in terms of policy and delivery, with long lead-ins, protracted planning and funding it all on a financial rollercoaster.
We have c 1.9m inhabited homes currently, best guestimates are that that figure needs to rise to 3m-3.5m homes by 2050.
That’s a worry for Government with an election looming for 2025 (new Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has rightly pinned the issue housing to the top of his political mast when taking up office) and the myriad initiatives introduced (Help to Buy, Croí Cónaithe, Tosaigh, changes to macroprudential lending rules, etc) in the year-old Housing For All programme under retained Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien is starting to pick up some momentum.
Of course it shows something: It shows the widening gap in wealth stakes and social disparity, the strength of the US dollar and buyers from across the Atlantic, and the presence of Irish buyers returning from overseas and either enriched by their stints away, or from selling property in hot spots like London (where, paradoxically, property prices are dipping). Among the big Irish buyers of 2022 were individuals who’d sold companies for multi-million euro dividends and were reinvesting in bricks, mortar, land, and family homes.
By sheer coincidence (bar the fact “money makes money”), the Dripsey record will just about eclipse the otherwise headline sale of 2022, the modern and energy-efficient Constantia Farm, on the top of Compass Hill in Kinsale, a 4,000 sq ft house on 27 acres built just five years ago. Constantia Farm’s family buyers were former owners of Dripsey Castle, having sold it in 2014 for a reported €2m to move to West Cork and who got a company sale windfall in 2022 themselves.
And, just west of Kinsale, a contemporary home, Avalon, shows at €2.35m at Sandycove, sold by Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes/Christie’s, who also sold a sprawling modern waterfront home, Otterbank, at far-distant Castletownbere for €2.2m.
Coincidentally, another period home also called Knockrea House on the city end of the Blackrock Road also sold in 2022 for c€1.4m, via Barry Auctioneers (who got a strong €1.25m for 21 Janeville, Ballintemple), but has yet to surface on the Price Register. No 25 Lindville sold in 2022, off market, via Frank V Murphy & Co for €1.3m, and the Blackrock vicinity is rife with rumours of a pending purchase by a leading Irish rugby name...
Meanwhile, back at the city end of the Blackrock Road, No 4 Ashton Place made €1.4m off-market via Sherry FitzGerald which notched up an impressive 10 €1m+ property sales in locations as diverse as Spur Hill, Fennells Bay (€1.275m for Nirvana), Blackrock, Cobh, and Model Farm Road, including a number of new builds at the niche scheme Vailima. A city period property c €2m deal was in the offering with same agents by this year’s end.
Savills got €1.5m for a new build at Greenbanks, off the Well Road, Douglas, as well as €1.26m for Inglenook, Sundays Well and outside of Cork has three exceptional Co Kerry result at Killorglin (€1.6m Robins Farm), Killegy House Killarney €1.6m and €2.3m+ at Caragh Lake.
On the celeb circuit, double Booker Prize winner Hilary Mantel went ‘sale agreed’ on a coastal home near Clonakilty, but pulled out at the very last minute after its location was revealed, citing security fears after attacks from right-wing UK media and fanatics... shades of Meghan and Harry complaints about the tabloids, landing on Irish shores?.
A sale that did close out was to movieland’s flavour of the moment young Irish actor, Paul Mescal of Normal People, Aftersun, and The Lost Daughter among other titles fame.
It ran under the banner ‘Paul Mescal on Movies, Mortgages and taking on Marlon Brando’ in which he quipped about doing the adult mortgage thing, admitting that taking on a mortgage was “slightly stressful. But exciting. You have to grow up at some point.”