Starter Homes: Four Cork homes for less than €300k

Glanmire, Co Cork
€225,000
Size
60 sq m ( 650 sq ft)
Bedrooms
Bathrooms
1
BER
D2
Probably the only one-bed detached bungalow which is available anywhere near Cork City, No 5 Glen Mervyn in Glanmire could make a house hunter very happy this Christmas.
Kinsale, Co Cork
€250,000
Size
70sq m (760 sq ft)
Bedrooms
2
Bathrooms
1
BER
D1
Midleton, Co Cork
€190,000
Size
69 sq m ( 740 sq ft)
Bedrooms
2
Bathrooms
2
BER
C3
Douglas, Cork city
€280,000
Size
66 sq m ( 710 sq ft)
Bedrooms
Bathrooms
1
BER
C3
The key selling points for 9 Bellair Close in Bellaire Estate include its Douglas address and the fact that the two-bed apartment is located within walking distance of the city centre.
Situated in a development of gated apartment complex built in the early 2000s, the 60 sq m property is listed with Cohalan Downing auctioneers who are seeking offers of €280,000.
Accommodation includes a living room, a kitchen, a bathroom and two bedrooms and it has a yard at the rear.
Auctioneer Malcolm Tyrell says it’s a modern apartment which could suit a first-time buyer or a downsizer.
: The location within a 20 minute walk from the city centre is very convenient.