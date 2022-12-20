Starter Homes: Four Cork homes for less than €300k

Homes for first-time buyers to consider in Glanmire, Midleton, Douglas and Kinsale 
Starter Homes: Four Cork homes for less than €300k
Tue, 20 Dec, 2022 - 09:25
Trish Dromey

Glanmire, Co Cork

€225,000

Size

60 sq m ( 650 sq ft)

Bedrooms

Bathrooms

1

BER

D2

Probably the only one-bed detached bungalow which is available anywhere near Cork City, No 5 Glen Mervyn in Glanmire could make a house hunter very happy this Christmas.

Guiding at €225,000, it’s a modern, well-maintained property located in a tiny development in a wooded area near Glanmire village — a little over 6km from the city centre.

Auctioneer Will Lyons of ERA Downey McCarthy says the size and price make it perfect for first-time buyers while downsizers will appreciate the fact that it’s a single-storey detached property.

It has an open-plan kitchen/dining/living room with cream gloss units, a skylight and a set of double doors. There’s also a bathroom and a bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe and double doors opening at the front.

There’s woodland at the rear of the property and at the front, a small patio and a private parking area with space for two cars.

Glen Mervyn is a 2008-built development of six properties which consists of four apartments and two bungalows constructed on the grounds of the period residence Glen Mervyn House. Access is through a castellated gateway.

The property is within a few minutes’ walk from local shops and is 2km both from an Aldi in Riverstown and from the Dunkettle Interchange.

VERDICT: You could probably buy a one-bed apartment for this price, but some buyers might much prefer to have a detached little bungalow of their own.

Kinsale, Co Cork

€250,000

Size

70sq m (760 sq ft)

Bedrooms

2

Bathrooms

1

BER

D1

The €250,000 guide price on 7 Collins Terrace on Eastern Road makes it the most affordable house currently available in Kinsale — a town famous not only for its gourmet restaurants but also for its high-priced property.

The two-bed mid-terrace house has more to attract buyers than its affordability since it’s been extensively renovated and refurbished in recent years.

Previous owners put on an extension with high-gloss cream units and the current ones reorganised the ground floor, upgraded the bathroom, put down new flooring, and redecorated, says Sinead Sinnott of Sheehy Brothers Estate Agents.

The 1930s-built slate-fronted property, now has 750 sq ft of living space. The downstairs accommodation includes a porcelain-tiled kitchen living dining room with a stove, modern creams units, and a skylight. At the rear there’s a tiled bathroom with a corner shower and, at the front, a small den/study with an original cast-iron fireplace. The upper floor has two laminate-floored bedrooms including one at the front with a cast-iron fireplace.

The owners have also done work in the small back garden which has a shed and a small decked areas as well as a parking space, accessed from Barracks Lane. Ms Sinnott says it’s one of the few properties in the terrace which has parking.

Situated in a terrace of four, the property is located within a five-minute walk from shops and restaurants.

VERDICT: Seems like a good opportunity for a young couple to get a foot on the property ladder in a town where properties at this price level are scarce.

Midleton, Co Cork

€190,000

Size

69 sq m ( 740 sq ft)

Bedrooms

2

Bathrooms

2

BER

C3

For a young couple who have resolved to own rather than rent their home in 2023, Apartment 1 at Cois Na hAbhann on Bailick Road in Midleton could be an inexpensive option.

Guiding at €190,000, it’s a modern, two-bed ground floor apartment with views of the Owenacurra Estuary. Accommodation includes a kitchen, a sitting room at the rear, a bathroom and two bedrooms (one en suite).

Shay Cronin of Cronin Wall auctioneers says the apartment is conveniently located within a five-minute walk from the town centre and is in excellent condition.

VERDICT: The river views are an added bonus with this affordable, modern apartment.

Douglas, Cork city

€280,000

Size

66 sq m ( 710 sq ft)

Bedrooms

Bathrooms

1

BER

C3 

The key selling points for 9 Bellair Close in Bellaire Estate include its Douglas address and the fact that the two-bed apartment is located within walking distance of the city centre.

Situated in a development of gated apartment complex built in the early 2000s, the 60 sq m property is listed with Cohalan Downing auctioneers who are seeking offers of €280,000.

Accommodation includes a living room, a kitchen, a bathroom and two bedrooms and it has a yard at the rear.

Auctioneer Malcolm Tyrell says it’s a modern apartment which could suit a first-time buyer or a downsizer.

VERDICT: The location within a 20 minute walk from the city centre is very convenient.

More in this section

Talking the walk in Rochestown for €250k on the Lee to Sea  Greenway Talking the walk in Rochestown for €250k on the Lee to Sea  Greenway
A converted coach house and period grace - €795,000 Memberton is a rare architectural treat   A converted coach house and period grace - €795,000 Memberton is a rare architectural treat  
If natural beauty is your thing, this €550,000 woodland lodge in Beara is magical If natural beauty is your thing, this €550,000 woodland lodge in Beara is magical
<p>City to County: Four homes on the market across Ireland.</p>

Four homes in four counties: A taste of what's on the market

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.239 s