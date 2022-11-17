Lots of room for improvement at €449,000 House of the Week

BUILDERS’ vans are two-a-penny in the Ballinlough/Browningstown area as a new generation of home owners adds modern twists to ageing properties.

It’s one of the beauties of this suburban heartland: room for manoeuvre.

Built at a time when the need for high density housing wasn’t as urgent as it is now, these mid-20th century homes have relatively generous front and rear gardens, with scope to renovate/grow in multiple directions. A stroll around the warren of housing estates that make up the neighbourhood throws up plenty of imaginative ways to make more of your home, if you have the desire/finance. Planners have been generous: there are examples of two-storey extensions that blend seamlessly with the original house, of single storey garage conversions and of extensions that represent a clear design break, like Dermot Bannon-style glass annexes and timber-clad add-ons of varying size and shape. If it’s ideas you’re after, they’re as plentiful as the builders’ vans.

These days, the sight of scaffolding running up the walls every time a house sale goes through in the area is commonplace. Insulation wraps are too, as the homes date, in the main, to the 1930s/40s/50s.

It’s possible that new-to-market Elma, in Browningstown Park West, will follow suit when it changes hands. It has a dated look about it now, but also the innate charm of these Browningstown homes, reinforced by mature gardens and lots of greenery.

The rear garden is particularly impressive for a city home and if a new owner wished to extended out the back, they could do so in comfort and still have plenty of lawn left.

In fact Elma did gain what auctioneer Brendan Bowe of Bowe Property describes as a “modest extension” under a previous owner.

As the semi-d comes with an attached garage, there are obvious ways of doing more, particularly as the existing kitchen is described as a kitchenette, a fairly limiting room in the context of a family home.

Other downstairs rooms are more generous, including the rear/garden reception room, with double doors to the back garden, while a second reception room has a bay window overlooking the front garden.

A dining room has access to the kitchenette. There’s a guest WC downstairs too. Overhead is the family bathroom and three bedrooms.

At just over 1,350 sq ft, Elma is not a small house, but it would benefit from some of the extras that make life easier, such as a utility room and an ensuite bedroom. But if these extras are secondary to the desire to buy in a great location, then you’re onto a winner with Elma. It’s a definite box-ticker for families – Eglantine girls’ national school is around the corner, St Anthony’s boys’ national school is a five minute walk, secondary schools are plentiful and there’s any number of sports facilities: swimming pool, tennis club, GAA clubs, soccer clubs, rugby -and a proliferation of greens to boot. You’ll be spoilt for retail too, as Douglas is no more than a 10 minute walk away.

Mr Bowe says of Elma: “It’s not just the location of the property that is standout, the site orientation is too, and it’s most generous in size, with a stunning, private rear garden, lawns, mature hedgerows, specimen trees and a huge amount of space allowing further extension to the property if required.”

He is guiding Elma at €449,000. Recent sales in the area include a house in the same park which closed at €405,000 recently with Mark Rose of Rose Properties. That house was in very poor condition, to the point of being unliveable. Mr Rose also sold a similar property recently in nearby South Lodge which went for €470,000. Named Montini, it was pretty dated, but it did have a 30-year-old downstairs extension and an old attic conversion. Another recent sale is of Padua, by Kevin Barry, in Browningstown Park, which went for €560,000, from a guide of €515,000. That house was on a corner site and in very good order.

VERDICT: Fantastic location, smashing back garden. House needs an upgrade.