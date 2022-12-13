€530,000 Ballincollig four-bed is ready-to-go

No 14 Old Court in Greenfields is ideally located for access to a range of services
14 Old Court, Greenhills, Ballincollig

Tue, 13 Dec, 2022 - 10:10
Catherine Shanahan

Ballincollig, Cork 

€530,000

Size

122 sq m (1313 sq ft)

Bedrooms

4

Bathrooms

3

BER

C1

A HANKERING for sunnier climes seems just about right on a weekend of big chill – who wouldn’t jump at the notion of relocating to guaranteed sunshine?

That’s exactly what the owners of 14 Old Court, in Greenfields are doing as they trade in their Irish base for overseas adventure and better weather.

They leave behind a detached, ready-to-go four-bed, three-bathroom home that is sure to appeal to families, given its proximity to so many of the essentials: schools, sports clubs, retail, bus routes and of course Ballincollig’s best resource, the regional park. Both the park and the town centre are within walking distance.

Detached No 14 is a solid option for those looking to upgrade from a three-bed semi, while remaining in the Ballincollig area. The cul-de-sac home comes with a west-facing rear garden and overlooks a large green to the front. 

Parking is off-street.

Selling agent for this 122 sq m home is Sherry FitzGerald’s Norma Healy and she is guiding at €530,000.

“No 14 is in a prime location and comes with a good balance of living and bedroom accommodation,” Ms Healy says, adding that "it's been very well maintained by its owners."

VERDICT: Solid, conveniently-located family home

