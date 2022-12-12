Starter Homes: Blackrock three-bed for €320,000

|
Blackrock, Cork city
€320,000
Size
95 sq m (1,025 sq ft)
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
2
BER
C2
Watergrasshill, Co Cork
€295,000
Size
123 sq m ( 1,325 s ft)
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
3
BER
C1
With its affordable €295,000 guide, stylishly decorated interior and extended kitchen, No 6 The Hamptons, at Ard Cashel, in Watergrasshill, could tick a few boxes for a young couple looking to buy themselves a new home for Christmas.
Cobh, Co Cork
€220,000
Size
75 sq m ( 807 sq ft)
Bedrooms
2
Bathrooms
1
BER
C2
Lee Road, Cork
€190,000
Size
65 sq m ( 700 sq ft)
Bedrooms
2
Bathrooms
1
BER
C3
A two-bed apartment at 102 River Towers on Lee Road with a guide of €190,000 might be seen as an affordable option by a buyer who is tired of paying rent.
The first-floor apartment is listed with Behan Irwin & Gosling auctioneer Eileen Neville who says it’s in good condition and the location is convenient for Cork city and UCC.
Accommodation includes an open plan kitchen dining living room, a bathroom and two bedrooms.