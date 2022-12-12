Starter Homes: Blackrock three-bed for €320,000

The fact that houses at Gate Lodge, on Castle Road in Blackrock, don’t seem to change hands very often might be taken as an indicator of their popularity.

No 29, a three-bed mid-terrace house with a guide of €320,000, is one of a tiny number of properties to come on the market in the estate this year.

No 16, another three-bed mid terrace which sold for €325,000 in October, seems to be the only recorded sale on the Property Price Register so far.

Situated in a development of 92 mostly terraced houses, located within a few minutes' walk from Blackrock Castle, No 29 was built in 2000. “It’s been used for rentals and is in good condition. It has new laminate flooring and new carpets and has been repainted,’’ says Der O’Riordan of Barry’s auctioneers, who expects first-time buyers to jump at the opportunity to buy a house in this price range in Blackrock.

Ground floor accommodation includes a living room with a fireplace as well as a kitchen diner with timber units and the upstairs has a bathroom and three bedrooms. The property has an off-street parking space at the front and a west-facing back garden.

It’s likely that new owners will do some updating and upgrading, and options could include converting the attic for additional space or installing solar panels, as one of the near neighbours has done, which would improve the C2 energy rating.

The Property Price Register records just three sales in Gate Lodge in 2021, one in 2020 and none at all in 2019.

VERDICT: Because of the Blackrock location, good interest is expected.

Watergrasshill, Co Cork €295,000 Size 123 sq m ( 1,325 s ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 3 BER C1

With its affordable €295,000 guide, stylishly decorated interior and extended kitchen, No 6 The Hamptons, at Ard Cashel, in Watergrasshill, could tick a few boxes for a young couple looking to buy themselves a new home for Christmas.

“It has a guide of less than €300,000 and is ready to move into, which makes it exactly the type of property that first-time buyers look for,” observes auctioneer Joe Organ.

He says the early 2000s built three-bed semi was extended and upgraded by current owners who bought it in 2018 and now has 123 sq m of living space.

“They also pumped insulation in the walls and installed a new gas boiler,’’ says Mr Organ, noting that the C1 energy rating on the house predates these improvements.

The front sitting room has timber flooring, a white fireplace and a feature wall painted teal blue, while the extended kitchen diner at the rear has white walls, white shaker-style units and a skylight.

Off the hallway, there’s a guest WC and off the kitchen, there’s a small utility room. The first floor has a bathroom and three bedrooms including one en suite.

Overlooking a green area at the front, the property is within walking distance of shops in Watergrasshill village and is 14 km from the Dunkettle Interchange and from Little Island.

The most recent sale in the Hamptons was of No 42, an extended three-bed semi which went for €345,000 last month.

VERDICT: Might well go above its guide.

Cobh, Co Cork €220,000 Size 75 sq m ( 807 sq ft) Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 1 BER C2

A house hunter looking for something small, affordable and modern, but who doesn’t want an apartment, could be very happy with this two-bed semi at 3B Willow Park, Cluain Ard in Cobh.

Built in 2006, it’s a 75 sq m property with a guide of €220,000. Liz Hannon of English Auctioneers says it’s in excellent condition and is well-located within walking distance of local shops and amenities.

Ground floor accommodation includes a sitting room with a fireplace as well as a kitchen diner with dark grey units. The upper floor has two bedrooms and a bathroom.

VERDICT: Two-bed semis are quite rare and this one is very affordable

Lee Road, Cork €190,000 Size 65 sq m ( 700 sq ft) Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 1 BER C3

A two-bed apartment at 102 River Towers on Lee Road with a guide of €190,000 might be seen as an affordable option by a buyer who is tired of paying rent.

The first-floor apartment is listed with Behan Irwin & Gosling auctioneer Eileen Neville who says it’s in good condition and the location is convenient for Cork city and UCC.

Accommodation includes an open plan kitchen dining living room, a bathroom and two bedrooms.

VERDICT: Very affordable, and just over 3km from the city centre.