From Xmas to Xhaven: This home is on the wishlist

|
Crosshaven, Cork harbour
|
€610,000
|
Size
|
179 sq m (1,927 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
4
|
BER
|
A3
“THIS was to be our ‘forever home’,” say the vendors of this brand-new home overlooking Cork harbour, heading unexpectedly back to Canada after a brief, and happy sojourn in Ireland where old West Cork roots and childhood ties were rekindled.
The duo, Orion Henderson and his wife Kim, came to Cork in 2018 from Vancouver, for a lifestyle move with amenable daughter and son.
They first lived in West Cork, where Orion’s father, painter Maurice Henderson-Fry, had lived and produced art for over 40 years on the Beara peninsula (‘getting’ the raw wilderness, as well as the minute beauties before the Wild Atlantic Way became such a recognised phenomenon), then they moved for work towards Cork City for work reasons.
They rented in Carrigaline for a while and started home hunting around the coastline (old habits die hard!), having the heartbreak of not one, not two, but three sales they agreed fall through on them, through no fault of their own.
The same developer is doing ground works for a brand-new site for 99 homes 250m away, off the Church Bay Road along the village’s hilly ridges, where a Bronze Age discovery was recently made — showing Crosshaven as a settlement of choice as far back as 3,000 years ago, so not that new under the sun…!
Orion was quite familiar with this side of Cork county as well as West Cork as he had been a school boarder at Ashton in the city after the death of his mother, alternating his life between the wild west and the city.
Later going to Cork Institute of Technology and Imperial College in London, he met Canadian-born Kim while travelling in Amsterdam, and they’ve since lived and worked in a number of countries, including Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, and Mexico.
They have embraced Crosshaven;done sailing courses, bought kayaks (and the odd Dryrobe) and explored the harbour’s fringes; loved beaches and sea swims over the hill at spots such as Myrtleville and Fountainstown, and they got over the upset of being previously “jilted” on their plans to buy along the Coast Road betwixt those busy beaches. They also enjoyed the luxury of having an A-rated comfortable, modern family home, with super low running costs at a time of climate and energy crisis, and soaring bills.
Well, it’s the biz — and must have chimed with Orion’s previous work in British Colombia in the sustainable sector too.
The name comes not from ducks, or drakes, but from Sir Francis Drake, the 16th-century explorer (and, slaver), who circumnavigated the globe in his day. A hero to the English and the Crown in Tudor days, he was seen as a pirate by rival Spanish voyagers, who in 1589 pursued his fleet of five vessels into Cork harbour with their far larger fleet. He found safe hiding in a wooded bend in the estuary which now bears the name Drake’s Pool, still a safe anchoring point for yachts, 430 years on.
Their vendors bought off-plan via Sherry Fitz, committing a few years ago and getting their own say in final finishes such as kitchen, flooring (engineered boards, carpeting) and tiling.
Drake’s Point comprises a mix of such detacheds (17 in all) as well as semi-ds and short-run four-home terraces in the main, which are at the more affordable end of the spectrum, with a number selling in the broad €200,000 to €300,000 price range, and the site’s slope means the crescent where No 117 is pretty unobstructed to the all-important front (pic, above), while there’s a ring of terraced homes marginally higher up, behind a retaining wall.
Designed by architects Doyle McDonogh Nash, these bigger homes appear to use the same brick on the lower half of their front facades as seen in O’Flynn’s Ballinglanna development over in Glanmire. Most of Drake’s Point and Brightwater below are painted render, so there’s a different, warmer appearance from the get-go.
The late Maurice Henderson-Fry, born at the tail end of the Second World War in 1944 to a Canadian father (who’d served in the war) and English mother, passed away in 2017, after living in West Cork. He’d trained at Farnham College and Goldsmiths in London and moved full-time to West Cork in the early 1970, part of a wave of British and European ‘blow-ins’ who embraced a simpler life in Ireland, most typically along the coastline.
These house types, the “As”, have an excellent floor plan with all of their 1,900+ sq ft over two levels, and they feel bigger than they actually are.
The hall is tiled in porcelain, as is the guest WC to the right, and this bathroom has a trick up its sleeve — a door to the side which leads into a U-shaped cloakroom/coat store/super useful storage area making the most use of every square foot under the stairs, even if not the most ‘social’ of access points!
Units are in a charcoal grey colour, with quartz tops, island, and integrated appliances (all electric), included in the sale as are the barely stepped-on carpets, lighting, and a steel garden shed for sports equipment storage, which cost c €3,000.
A carpeted staircase, with painted spindles and an oak handrail, leads past a tall, gable window with clear glass to a carpeted landing with family bathroom with bath and four bedrooms, all doubles and three are decent-sized ones.
Two are carpeted and two are floored with engineered boards; two of the four have ensuite shower rooms, one to the front for views, one to the back, and two have built-in wardrobes.
Right now, it holds quite a portfolio of paintings by Orion’s dad, Maurice, which will be passed on to his grandchildren in the future as a momento of their Irish roots, and Irish sojourn.