Who needs Wisteria Lane when you can have Hysteria Lane for €455,000?

WHAT life might feel like on picture-perfect Wisteria Lane has only ever been a fantasy for actual desperate housewives, but really, could you live with all that drama?

You won’t have to, because Wisteria Lane is only ever going to be a fictional TV street of famously over-manicured women and lawns.

People have embraced the name though, and it’s come to mean certain things, among them the value we place on neighbourly camaraderie.

It’s this aspect of Desperate Housewives that prompted the residents of a lane in Lower Farran to nickname their road “Hysteria Lane”, minus the wisteria, but with plenty of high jinks and merriment.

“It’s the most amazing place to live,” says one of those residents, Reg Halligan, adding that “even though we are moving, we’ll never lose our connection with the place, or the friendships we made.”

The residents of ‘Hysteria Lane” are of the sort that club together to buy Christmas lights to decorate their laneway and have an official “turning-on” ceremony. This summer, they held a summer fête.

The kids all know each other and hang out together and the adults are regular visitors to one another’s homes, Reg says.

She knew the house she lived in before she ever bought it in 2006 and the people who grew up there – a family – went on to build their own homes on the lane. Reg says there are nine houses in all, of which three belong to “outsiders”, including her own family.

The house she bought was a bungalow, Port Carraig, built in 1973, and she and her husband Ollie set about modernising it.

“We stripped it back to the bare walls and re-did everything. The only things we kept were the walls and the roof.

“We re-wired, re-plumbed, put in new drainage, replaced all the skirting, architraves, flooring, doors.

“We put in a new kitchen too and a new bathroom and new windows and extra spec insulation,” Reg says.

When it came to the nuts and bolts of decorating, she sourced a lot of stuff from overseas, including the USA, France and Italy.

“I’m into interiors, so it was a real joy for me,” Reg says.

Some of her light fittings are from Studio McGee, a US-based interior design studio. Some of the tiling – including bathroom tiles and kitchen splashback – are from Italy.

“My husband will be surprised to read that,” she laughs.

With a particular interest in antique, vintage and pre-loved goods, she sourced some quality second hand furniture at CJM Furniture in the Marina Commercial Park, while more was imported from the USA, using her contacts to keep shipping costs down.

Reg dealt with plenty of local suppliers too and has nothing but praise for Blackrock-based curtain maker Paula Coyne and for blind-makers Bespoke Blinds, who fitted her plantation shutters.

“I’m very fussy about detail and that’s why I go for all high quality stuff,” she says.

The quality is obvious when you look around and so is her talent for interior design, particularly in the living room where there’s a beautiful picture window and in the newly renovated bathroom, with its stylish standalone bath, wall panelling and separate shower unit.

The kitchen is striking too – three years ago they repainted the oak shaker units that they installed as new when they moved in. Reg got the colour “from the guys who were in Home of the Year from Belfast”. It looks like a dark grey paint, but the specifics of it are contained in the code RAL7034.

Indoors enjoyed a good deal of attention over the years but not to the detriment of the outdoors which covers one third of an acre.

There are well-kept lawns to the front and rear, with plenty mature hedging to ensure privacy and lots of nice shrubs surrounding the patio area.

Kids have great space to play in and there’s plenty space on the gravel driveway for several cars.

Norma Healy of Sherry FitzGerald, who is handling the sale of Port Carraig, says it’s “ideal for a family looking for space.”

“You’ve a lovely balance of bedroom and living accommodation,” the agent says – there are four bedrooms (one is currently being used as a laundry room) and two reception rooms - a living room and a TV room/playroom.

The house itself is 115 sq m and Ms Healy’s guide price is €455,000.

She says houses in the wider Farran/Ovens area have commanded very good prices this year, including a four-bed renovated cottage in Aglish that went on the market for €640,000 and has just sold for €726,000, and a 5-bed 348 sq m Ovens home that went on the market for €890,000 and sold for €100,000 above the asking.

Ms Healy's expecting first time buyer couples to come looking at Port Carraig, as Reg and Ollie head into rental while awaiting planning permission for a new home.

"I've always wanted to build, so it's now or never, even though I will be really sorry to leave Hysteria Lane," Reg says.

Ms Healy points out that it’s very close to the local playschool and primary school and that the school bus passes right outside. Lovely Farran Woods is close at hand, home to the National Rowing Centre, and for golfers, the Lee Valley Golf Club is close by.

VERDICT: Nothing desperate about this lovely family home on 'Hysteria Lane'.