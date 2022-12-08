Ass-et transfer at winsome €690k West Cork homestead

AN ash tree and three asses are part of the story with West Cork’s Treehouse, a modest-sized old stone house brought to new heights of modern comfort, and matching style, thanks to its owner’s skillsets ....and Swiss precision.

Quality interiors

The stone-faced find, on two acres with stables, guest cottage, glasshouse and more in its magical mix, has been the Irish home of former Zurich estate agent Beatrice Dillier since 2014, and whose mother had herself bought in Munster, by Caragh Lake in Kerry, back in the 1990s.

Setting

“That was why I know Ireland well,” she explains of her own decision 25 years later to follow westwards in her mother’s footsteps, to a quiet, and naturalistic, Irish lifestyle.

Donkey work all done

After a search around West Cork (which proved fruitless at the time,) she was just about to give up and go house hunting instead in Finland or Sweden when a Skibbereen auctioneer told her he had “something special for me, down by Goleen”. “I knew five minutes after seeing it, it was for me,” Beatrice confirms of the older-era coastal bolthole near Goleen and Barleycove, called Treehouse by its previous owner a German lawyer (who lived alongside and who had used it a guest cottage) because of the presence of a stout and very old ash tree by a gable.

Nothing wonky here

Beatrice bought it as a renovation project, and quirkily it came with three then-ageing donkeys, Thomas, Lissie, and June.

The trio are reckoned to be aged in their mid-20s now, and Lissie and June are mother and daughter. But, at this stage, no one knows which one is the mother and which is the offspring... like the 1990s “mother and daughter” Oil of Ulay skin moisturising ad, for those of a certain vintage?!

Main bedroom with balcony

Whether or which, they are thriving “because they have no work to do”, quips the equally contented retiree Beatrice.

Since she bought “ass seen” in 2014, she, Lissie, June, and Thomas have been joined in Lissagriffin by two dogs and a Shetland pony, Picasso, which was a present from her partner Eugene Bolleir who has since retired also and who had Picasso taken to West Cork by trailer from Germany.

Sun room

Together, they are making a move to a single-storey house at Carrignavar, nearer Cork City for a new life chapter, taking the dogs. Friends are taking Picasso, and they’d ideally like the donkes to end their days at Treehouse.

It’s for sale now, with the option of that ‘ass-et transfer’, via estate agent Colm Cleary of James Lyons O’Keeffe based in Schull. The firm has also just recently opened a second office in Skibbereen.

Take the plunge

He guides the pristine property, now vastly upgraded, at €690,000 and though having launched it late in the year hopes “for those in search of a Wild Atlantic Way of living, this magical property may be the one to cast its spell”. The makeover since 2014 is both substance and style, with a balcony off the main first-floor bedroom in the main house and a former stable converted to a one-bed guest cottage, complete with bath in the guest bedroom, and with a new stable block further away on the two acres.

It’s had the equivalent of a deep retrofit too, with air-to-water heating now humming along and plans for photovoltaic panels in place, but not acted on this side of the proposed sale and relocation with the practical and professional ex-estate agent vendor Ms Dillier saying a sale can be closed out and the house vacated in very short order, or at a slower (donkey’s?) pace if a purchaser so wishes.

Features of the winsome property mix include the custom-built high-end sleek kitchen by Ward Wood Design, Durrus, with commanding views out from the wide kitchen window, quality appliances, lots of storage, and upmarket finishes, in a projects Ms Dillier says was worked on, on and off, for six years.

Guest suite

It has character in spades, including the aforementioned balcony off the main bedroom upstairs, and the diminutive one-bed guest cottage has a bath and other salvage bathroom fittings in it, while externally there’s a water feature/trough, barbecue area, a court for playing boules, and a hot-tub on a raised deck.

VERDICT: all the donkey work has been done to this charmer.