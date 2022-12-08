Ass-et transfer at winsome €690k West Cork homestead

|
Goleen/Barley Cove, West Cork
|
€690,000
|
Size
|
121 sq m (1,300 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
2 + 1
|
Bathrooms
|
2 + 1
|
BER
|
C3
AN ash tree and three asses are part of the story with West Cork’s Treehouse, a modest-sized old stone house brought to new heights of modern comfort, and matching style, thanks to its owner’s skillsets ....and Swiss precision.
The stone-faced find, on two acres with stables, guest cottage, glasshouse and more in its magical mix, has been the Irish home of former Zurich estate agent Beatrice Dillier since 2014, and whose mother had herself bought in Munster, by Caragh Lake in Kerry, back in the 1990s.
“That was why I know Ireland well,” she explains of her own decision 25 years later to follow westwards in her mother’s footsteps, to a quiet, and naturalistic, Irish lifestyle.
After a search around West Cork (which proved fruitless at the time,) she was just about to give up and go house hunting instead in Finland or Sweden when a Skibbereen auctioneer told her he had “something special for me, down by Goleen”. “I knew five minutes after seeing it, it was for me,” Beatrice confirms of the older-era coastal bolthole near Goleen and Barleycove, called Treehouse by its previous owner a German lawyer (who lived alongside and who had used it a guest cottage) because of the presence of a stout and very old ash tree by a gable.
The trio are reckoned to be aged in their mid-20s now, and Lissie and June are mother and daughter. But, at this stage, no one knows which one is the mother and which is the offspring... like the 1990s “mother and daughter” Oil of Ulay skin moisturising ad, for those of a certain vintage?!
Since she bought “ass seen” in 2014, she, Lissie, June, and Thomas have been joined in Lissagriffin by two dogs and a Shetland pony, Picasso, which was a present from her partner Eugene Bolleir who has since retired also and who had Picasso taken to West Cork by trailer from Germany.
Features of the winsome property mix include the custom-built high-end sleek kitchen by Ward Wood Design, Durrus, with commanding views out from the wide kitchen window, quality appliances, lots of storage, and upmarket finishes, in a projects Ms Dillier says was worked on, on and off, for six years.