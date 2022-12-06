Colour me beautiful in coastal Kinsale for under  €500k

THERE’s a higgledy-piggledy charm to stretches of Kinsale’s Higher O’Connell Street, and then on one particular section, colour bursts into life across a number of neighbouring homes.

Vantage point from Higher O'Connell Street

At one narrowing section, near the top of the Stoney Steps above the town’s core at Emmet Place, there’s a mid-terraced house painted orange and purple and, almost directly facing that unabashed glory are Nos 1 and 2 Cul an Tí.

This duo were built just over a decade ago and are flush with vibrant colour, a very deep fuschia pink on the rendered facade, doors inside thier high quality limestone cases are painted purple and blue, contrasting with the calmer cream sliding sash windows.

Main bedroom

No 1 Cul an Tí is described as “a most interesting and beautiful home with a near town centre location with most impressive appointment and design lying behind its cheerful façade,” by its selling agent Brendan Bowe.

Kitchen with colour splash

There are also bursts of colour inside, such as the deep red on the back of No 1’s blue front door, or the burgundy-hued high gloss kitchen, but to be fair, it all calms down with more restful colours on the internal walls.

Also competing for attention are the views from this three-storey home – it’s got a mix of water vistas down to the Scilly dam and harbour, but equally as intriguing are the roofscapes and streetscapes: looking out, you know you’re in the thick of old Kinsale.

There’s an engaging internal layout too, making best use of what must have been an awkward site, with a lower ground/basement level with lower hall, exterior access and a guest bedroom, and with sliding doors to a terrace or patio with two tiers, paved surfaces and, again, strong paint colours on the two adjoining properties’ gates for rear access.

At mid-ships is a combined living/dining kitchen, with good quality kitchen, those gloss units adding a punch of colour.

Main living area and kitchen

There’s a stove integrated into a wallpapered chimney breast, shower room and screened staircase to the first floor proper.

Up here on the first floor are two bedrooms, one of them en suite with a large wall of glass for eyerie views from this extensive glazed feature over the town. The spacious room (described as “romantic” by Mr Bowe) also has vaulted ceilings, and built-in robes.

Entry point

The three bathrooms are good quality and finishes and condition are excellent, with a B2 BER, solar panels for water heating, thermostatic controlled rads, good insulation and energy efficient composite front door.

Cool out and inside at B2-rated 1 Cul an Tí

The Price Register shows 20 resales with a Higher O’Connell Street address (it leads up and west from Guardwell and St Multose Church, under The Ramparts), a number of them apartments at the Malthouse, and the top sale on the street so far being No 1 an Grianan making €395,000 last year.

Meanwhile, sales at the high-end Convent Garden in the old Mercy Convent on the Ramparts higher above Higher O’Connell Street continue apace, with more than a dozen homes there selling for over €500,000.

Balcony access too

Pitching No 1 Cul an Tí just under the €500k mark, and noting it has exterior private spaces and off-street parking, the selling agent Brendan Bowe says the property’s “scale, location and excellent design make this a very unique offering, within a very easy and short walk of Kinsale town centre and all of its wonderful amenities.

He adds his assertion that No 1 Cul an Ti is “a truly unique Kinsale lifestyle property, for sale for the first time since its inception of just over 11 years ago.”

VERDICT: Live life in colour in the heart of Kinsale town’s old core, and with easy access to all of its wonderful amenities.

