Colour me beautiful in coastal Kinsale for under  €500k

|
Kinsale town, Cork
|
€495,000
|
Size
|
145 sq m (1,550 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
B2
At one narrowing section, near the top of the Stoney Steps above the town’s core at Emmet Place, there’s a mid-terraced house painted orange and purple and, almost directly facing that unabashed glory are Nos 1 and 2 Cul an Tí.
This duo were built just over a decade ago and are flush with vibrant colour, a very deep fuschia pink on the rendered facade, doors inside thier high quality limestone cases are painted purple and blue, contrasting with the calmer cream sliding sash windows.
No 1 Cul an Tí is described as “a most interesting and beautiful home with a near town centre location with most impressive appointment and design lying behind its cheerful façade,” by its selling agent Brendan Bowe.
At mid-ships is a combined living/dining kitchen, with good quality kitchen, those gloss units adding a punch of colour.
The Price Register shows 20 resales with a Higher O’Connell Street address (it leads up and west from Guardwell and St Multose Church, under The Ramparts), a number of them apartments at the Malthouse, and the top sale on the street so far being No 1 an Grianan making €395,000 last year.
Meanwhile, sales at the high-end Convent Garden in the old Mercy Convent on the Ramparts higher above Higher O’Connell Street continue apace, with more than a dozen homes there selling for over €500,000.
colour....