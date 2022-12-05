Starter Homes: Four homes across Cork for less than €275,000

From the balcony at the front of Tilly House you can look out across the treetops of Reenmeen Wood to Glengarriff Harbour and Garinish Island.

A 1970s-built Swiss cottage-style property it needs modernisation and upgrading, but its woodland setting, within a five-minute walk from the waterfront, is quite idyllic.

“The location and the views are exceptionally scenic,” observes Olivia Hanafin of Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill quoting a guide of €275,000.

Situated on a wooded hillside at Reenmeen West, around one km from Glengarriff, Tilly House is a traditional-style, gable-fronted property which has exposed ceiling beams and timber panelled walls in several rooms.

Over the years, it’s been extended at the side and upgraded with double- and triple-glazed windows, but has an E1 BER so will require an energy upgrade as well as modernisation and redecoration.

Its 135 sq m of accommodation includes a large sitting room /dining room, a study and a kitchen as well as a bathroom, a bedroom and a garden room in the extension at the side. Upstairs there’s a very large bedroom with double doors opening onto the balcony overlooking the harbour. To the rear there’s a bathroom, and a balcony overlooking the woods.

Located on a mostly wooded site of close to half acre, the property has a lawned garden and steel shed which might be used as a boat house.

VERDICT: The coastal setting and the sea views are what many people look for in a West Cork holiday home.

Castlemartyr, Co Cork €260,000 Size 111 sq m (1,200 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 3 BER C1

Bigger and better than the three-bed semi it started out as in 2007, No 44 The Maples, Gort an Oir in Castlemartyr, has been extended at the rear and fitted with a new kitchen.

“The owners put in a new kitchen in 2021 with solid ash grey painted units, a pantry press, stone quartz countertops and integrated appliances,” says Kyle Kennedy of Hegarty Properties, explaining that the extension which went on in 2015, increased the living space to 111 sq m.

On the market with a guide of €260,000, the house has been well maintained. “The owners have also renovated the en suite bathroom and put in a new composite front door,” reveals Mr Kennedy.

Accommodation includes spacious open plan kitchen/dining/living space with pale grey shaker style units and breakfast counter in the kitchen and a stove and French doors in the extended living room/sunroom section.

At the front of the property there’s a sitting room with a fireplace and an office/ playroom and, at the rear, off the kitchen, a utility room and a guest WC.

The first floor has a bathroom and three bedrooms including one with an upgraded en suite with patterned tiles.

Overlooking a green area, the property is within a 10- minute walk from shops in Castlemartyr village and a 10-minute drive from Midleton which is a little less than 10 kilometres away. It has gardens at front and rear and two reserved parking spaces.

Pointing out that it’s considerably more affordable than similar sized modern three-bed semis in either Cork city or Midleton, Mr Kennedy says he expects strong first-time buyer interest.

VERDICT: An affordable, ready-to-go three-bed semi.

Glasheen, Cork City €215,000 Size 58 sq m (624 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 1 BER G

Parents of UCC students are among the buyers who have been checking out this three-bed, end-of-terrace house at 20 Denroches Cross in Glasheen.

Tirza Hourihane of Frank V Murphy auctioneers says some parents see the property, with a €215,000 guide, as a more affordable option than renting student accommodation.

“It’s located within a short stroll from UCC, the city centre and the Lough,” she adds.

There’s 58 sq m of living space including a living /dining room, a kitchen and a bathroom as well as three small bedrooms upstairs. It has electric heating, single and double glazed windows, and a G energy rating.

VERDICT: Investment properties close to UCC are always in demand.

Grange, Cork City €279,000 Size 93 sq m (1,000 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 1 BER D1

A relatively affordable Douglas option for a young couple, No 43 Woodview, Pinecroft in Grange, is a three-bed semi-d with a guide of €279,000.

The young couple may want to redecorate and upgrade the 1980s-built property has a D1 energy rating and 93 sq m of living space.

Jeremy Murphy auctioneers say it’s in good condition and is conveniently located within easy reach of local amenities and close to a bus stop.

Accommodation includes a living room and a kitchen/ diner, with a bathroom and three bedrooms.

VERDICT: It could make an affordable starter home.