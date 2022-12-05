Starter Homes: Four homes across Cork for less than €275,000

|
Glengarriff, West Cork
€275,000
Size
135 sq m
Bedrooms
2
Bathrooms
2
BER
E1
From the balcony at the front of Tilly House you can look out across the treetops of Reenmeen Wood to Glengarriff Harbour and Garinish Island.
Castlemartyr, Co Cork
€260,000
Size
111 sq m (1,200 sq ft)
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
3
BER
C1
Bigger and better than the three-bed semi it started out as in 2007, No 44 The Maples, Gort an Oir in Castlemartyr, has been extended at the rear and fitted with a new kitchen.
Glasheen, Cork City
€215,000
Size
58 sq m (624 sq ft)
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
1
BER
G
Tirza Hourihane of Frank V Murphy auctioneers says some parents see the property, with a €215,000 guide, as a more affordable option than renting student accommodation.
“It’s located within a short stroll from UCC, the city centre and the Lough,” she adds.
Grange, Cork City
€279,000
Size
93 sq m (1,000 sq ft)
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
1
BER
D1
The young couple may want to redecorate and upgrade the 1980s-built property has a D1 energy rating and 93 sq m of living space.
Jeremy Murphy auctioneers say it’s in good condition and is conveniently located within easy reach of local amenities and close to a bus stop.