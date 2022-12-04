Four €1m+ homes planned for Shanakiel will be in good company

Shanakiel, Cork City €1m+ Size: c2,500 sq ft Bedrooms: 4/5 BER: A-rated

Shanakiel, Cork City €1m+ Size c2,500 sq ft Bedrooms 4/5 Bathrooms N/A BER A-rated

SHANAKIEL is no stranger to €1m homes and it’s about to gain four more, in line with former publican Tom Scriven’s plans to build in the expansive garden of a house called Thomond.

Original Thomond home

Having purchased Thomond and the acre it sits on last April for €1.02m, Mr Scriven's company, Darcor Developments Ltd, has since secured permission to make more efficient use of what is a prime city site and is now planning to deliver four new €1m+ state-of-the-art, detached, A-rated homes high on Shanakiel Ridge.

The decision by Darcor to build themselves is a change from the original plan which was to sell four serviced sites (guide was €375,000-€400,000 each) but having obtained a planning grant faster than anticipated, Mr Scriven said they plan to press ahead themselves, using long term collaborators, ML Sheehan Construction (Farran) Ltd.

Mr Scriven, who built up the Rebel Bar Group (26 pubs) in the noughties, said the proposed c2,500 sq ft homes (by architect John Butt of BOK Engineers and Architects, Douglas) “should be finished in about a year”.

Mr Scriven said the decision by Darcor to see the project out themselves was also informed by “a nervousness in the market” with people reluctant to take on a self-build, due to rising construction costs.

“Right now, a turnkey home is what people want and in Shanakiel, paying €1m doesn’t frighten anyone. We have a list of people who want their house built,” he said.

The proposed homes are 4/5 bed and while they won’t cost anything less than €1m, they may cost considerably more, depending on what a buyer’s specifications are.

“The buyer can make it a €2m house if they want to,” Mr Scriven said.

Land at Thomond

He’s seeing interest from the usual list of suspects in the Shanakiel area – medics and academics (proximity to hospitals and third level institutions) - but also from people "living in very large 1950s homes in the area who want a modern, low maintenance home, with a high energy rating".

“There’s a lot of empty nesters up there, looking for an A-rated property,” Mr Scriven said.

Of Thomond itself, Mr Scriven said they have carried out some minor renovations, and are currently renting out the 210 sq m 1950s house, with a longterm plan for comprehensive renovation before returning it to market.

“It will be the fifth sale on the site,” he said.

Handling enquiries in relation to the sale of the four new pipeline homes is Kevin O’Sullivan of Barry Auctioneers (enquiries 0214279677).

He says the location is terrific, with a southerly aspect, overlooking the city, in a cul-de-sac, “close to all the hospitals”.

Access to the new homes will be off Lower Shanakiel Road, opposite Pieta House. The development site, named Neidín, is surrounded by old stone walls dating back to the 1850s.

VERDICT: Expect a scrum.