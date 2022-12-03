New-ish kid on the block at this €495,000 standalone Ballinlough home

AS an early proponent of how to make more efficient use of a very large side garden, No 20A Beechwood Park has been something of a neighbourhood trendsetter.

It was one of the first homes in the Ballinlough park to be built on a generous corner site hived off from the original house, which in this case was No 20.

Since it was built 15 or more years ago, others have followed suit, with more homes cropping up on those generous corner sites, including one currently under construction, which is considerably bigger than the traditional Beechwood homes.

No 20A is a good bit bigger too, even if it’s not obvious from the kerbside, as it was designed to fit in with the original houses, which is not quite the case with some more contemporary extensions as a new generation moves in.

At this Beechwood home, the house-style is more reflective of the park in general with the advantage that it’s detached (the originals are semi-ds) and it has a third storey, although this is not obvious from the roadside due to the pitch of the roof. The third storey brings with it the bonus of a ensuite fourth bedroom (orginal park homes are three-beds).

No 20A is a generous 153 sq m, with a kitchen/breakfast room, a lounge and a separate sitting room on the ground floor, along with a guest WC and a utility.

On the middle floor, one of three bedrooms is ensuite, with the others sharing a family bathroom.

A modern home in very good shape, it has a better energy rating (B2) than older homes in the neighbourhood.

The one drawback is a smaller garden, which is patio style, but as auctioneer Tim Sullivan of Timothy Sullivan and Associates points out, it’s low maintenance, and besides, there’s no shortage of large greens nearby, if you were looking at where kids might play.

Where kids might be schooled is easily answered too as St Anthony’s Boys National School is directly across the road, while two girls’ primary schools are a short walk away. There's a public swimming pool within shouting distance too and Douglas village is a 10 minute walk.

Mr Sullivan, who is guiding at €495,000, is expecting strong interest from well-heeled first time buyer couples.

“I think we will also see people who grew up in the area and are looking to return here, or even couples trading down who want something low maintenance and convenient to everything,” he says.

VERDICT: Turnkey home in a solid, well-served family neighbourhood.