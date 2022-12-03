Period pile, modern style

FOR a modern buyer the purchase of this elegant Georgian terraced property at 3 The Tontines in Castleconnell will involve a much more straightforward financial transaction than would have been the case in 1812 when it was built.

The terrace of four houses that it belongs to were built as part of a Tontine investment scheme – a complicated one which was part lottery and part annuity which involved investors receiving an annuity which increased in value when other investors in the scheme died. There doesn't seem to be records showing that these type of investments led to investors killing each other, but they did provide several murder mystery writers with a plot device.

Local records indicate that The Tontines was built by a W Gabbett who raised funding by public subscription, targeting professional people and merchants. Sited in Castleconnell to take advantage of local amenities which included fishing and a spa, it was later sold when Mr Gabbett and the investors got into a dispute.

Not much is known of the subsequent history of No 3, except that it seems to be the only one of the four houses to come on the open market in recent years. Back in 2015 following a comprehensive refurbishment, the three-storey-over-basement five bed property came up for sale with a guide of €450,000 and subsequently sold in 2018 for €550,000.

Now listed with an asking price of €599,000, it is, according to Brenda Mulcahy of Sherry FitzGerald Limerick, proving particularly appealing to house hunting buyers returning from abroad as well as relocators moving down from Dublin.

“It’s been carefully and tastefully renovated and combines magnificent period features with modern ones. It has high ceilinged rooms with cornicing and original fireplaces as well as a stylish high gloss kitchen and four contemporary bathrooms.”

“Buyers are impressed with the 302 sq m of living space on offer – which means that finding a room to use as an office, or even two, is not an issue,” Ms Mulcahy says.

In addition to the space, the period features and the modern creature comforts, the property has an extremely long walled garden at the front which stretches to 65 metres and almost seems like a private park.

Overlooking the garden at the front through two high windows is an updated drawing room which combines period features with white walls and a modern minimalist style of décor.

An archway with sliding doors opens into the contemporary kitchen breakfast room at the rear which has white high gloss units, quartz worktops and a centre island.

In a single storey modern extension at the rear there’s a spacious living/dining/TV room with a vaulted ceiling as well as a utility room and a colourfully wallpapered shower room.

Modern uses have been found for the basement space where servants would once have toiled. The largest room is now used as a gym/play area, another has become a drum practice room and there’s also a low-ceilinged cellar used for storage.

The bathroom on the first floor return is now stylishly modern with contemporary tiling and an oval bath, while the two large first floor bedrooms also combine period features with modern décor. Overlooking the Shannon through two high shuttered windows, the front bedroom has an original fireplace, white walls, high radiators and modern wall art while the bedroom at the rear has an ensuite.

Up on the top floor there’s a shower room and three smaller white walled bedrooms including one which is used as an office.

To the rear of the property, is a courtyard garden and, at the side, alongside the sitting/dining room, a decked patio.

The front of the property with its fan lit doorway and six high windows has maintained much of its original appearance. Directly in front there’s a gravelled area with a gateway to the long garden.

"In the garden there’s a small gate which opens on to the main road – from here you can stroll to the village or go for a river walk,’’ reveals Ms Mulcahy, noting that from Castleconnell it’s 15 km to Limerick city centre.

VERDICT: An elegant property – it looks like a good investment in any century