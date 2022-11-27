Lucky for someone, No 13A, €695,000 Midleton home built on side garden site

RESPECT for the neighbours was a two-way street, when a young family originally from Poland came to build their own ‘Grand Desigsn’ high-end home, in a long-established corner of East Cork’s Midleton… so much so that when it came shifting building blocks delivered to the wrong part of the location, a couple of the older neighbours happily rolled up sleeves to help get them onto site, one by one, block by block.

13A Joseph Ahern Terrace

The couple, with two children, had built once before – near the Baltic Sea in the north of their native country - and fetched up on Irish shores in 2006, just before the economic tide began to recede after the 2008 ‘crash.’

A decade after putting down roots here, they managed in 2017 to buy a side garden site at Midleton’s Joseph Ahern Terrace, a lucky buy for the vendor of the day who lived at No 13 and who’d raised vegetable crops decades earlier given its good soil and the fact there was so much surplus space.

They got planning for a one-off, No 13A, to show due design deference to the mid 1900s homes elsewhere in the terrace just off the Cork Road by the Market Green retail centre, with plans done by Nigel O’Sullivan from Blackrock who “did great job and he delivered simple house in the front to keep it similar with the houses next to us with a modern twist in the back,” says one of the duo as they prepare unexpectedly to sell and to relocate.”

13A Joseph Ahern Terrace Knockgriffin Midleton Cronin Wall agents

No 13A comes to market this week with agent Shay Cronin of Cronin Wall, the agency which sold the side garden plot back in ’17, now with a €695,000 AMV and there’s little like it, done to this standard and finish, in any quarter of Midleton and within a few minutes' walk of Main Street, he says.

They went on site in 2019 with a highly rated builder from Kerry, John Enright , and were fully finished out at the end of 202, through part of Covid-19 lockdowns, very hands on themselves, as was a twin brother of one of the hard-working duo.

"We were just looking for a simple design that would provide a kitchen with large open space connected to the garden, so we could spend time together as a family. We were also looking at bringing in as much as possible of the natural light into the house,” they say of the 2,420 sq ft two-story detached home, which gets robust A3 BER, and is filled with one-off and bespoke touches, as well as materials they selected from Poland….including oak for the stairs, with vertical rails custom-designed by twin Mateusz who they give huge credit to.

“We’d built a house in Poland before by direct labour and we learned a lot. Building a second house was easier, and at this stage we knew what we wanted. This was a labour of love: We wanted to build a perfect house for our family, and we put a lot of our own work into the house. There are a lot of hand-made things in the house, too: art on the wall, bar stools, an oak hanger in the hall, garden furniture, and lots more,” they say of a home they designed to be able to accommodate an older family member in a self-contained studio space.

It’s thus adaptable, able to have five or six bedrooms, with two reception rooms, and two kitchens, with two ground floor bathrooms and one family bathroom upstairs plus one of the four first floor bedrooms is en suite.

Specialist finishes such as sanitary ware, CCTV with high-re camera, video and audio messaging (handy for when courier call and the house isn’t occupied) electric access gates, triple glazing and large slider all came from trusted suppliers in Poland, and the construction is concrete block with concrete slab stairs and floors at both levels. Sills are granite, and the roof is natural slate, while heating (partly underfloor) is air to water (Samsung) with high insulation standards, with stove and even the 480 sq ft garage is insulated.

VERDICT: Polished product with design edge, and perfect fit for family who may want independent living space for a relative.