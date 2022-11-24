Affordable Grange Gate Lodge charms its way into House of the Week 

IT’S start-out time once more at the pretty, well-set Mount Grange Lodge, the compact mid-19th century, cottage-style home returning to market, for the second time this year, after legal issues which derailed a ‘sale agreed’ at the start of this summer.

Dating to the 1850s, the 725 sq ft two-bed lodge (there’s no longer a Mount Grange main house) was last sold five years ago, showing on the Price Register in 2017 for a recorded €190,000, with previous owners reinstating a lot of older features, stripping pine doors, highlighting very attractive pine sash windows, while modernising bathroom and kitchen.

The location is on the edge of Douglas village, at the junction of Grange and Frankfield roads and Donnybrook Hill.

It’s distinguished by rather grand entrance pillars, most likely due to its original gate lodge status, but to the back now is the cul de sac scheme, Kingslea, about a dozen homes, while to its left on the junction is a mid 1900s detached family home. Across the road is the Mangala, or Ballybrack woods, with a cycle and pedestrian path leading to Douglas village.

The buyer back in 2017 was a single woman; since then, her status has changed to being part of a couple with two small children who have outgrown the lodge and already moved out. But before deciding to trade up, they received planning permission in August 2021 for a storey-and- a- half side extension, doubling the current size, to about 185 sq m or 1,980 sq ft.

Having purchased elsewhere through ERA Downey McCarthy estate agent Michael Downey, he put Mount Grange Lodge for sale in late spring/early summer, with a €295,000 AMV quoted and swiftly went sale agreed after very strong bidding.

In fact, given there was still so much froth in the market in the first half of 2022 , bidding went well over the asking price, in excess of €350,000, though the agent doesn’t reveal the exact figure.

Mount Grange Lodge ERA Grange Cross

Four or five months after a delay with a legal issue which derailed the sale has been resolved, Mr Downey has had to relaunch it, and the guide is now back at the original €295k sum, having briefly been put up last week at €325,000.

Having removed an old ‘sale agreed’ sticker from his original ERA sale board which was posted prominently on the corner-sited property (even though it can still be seen marked ‘sale agreed’ on Google Streetview in the property’s current online listings!), he’s hoping it will soon return to ‘sale agreed’ status now all impediments are removed.

How bidding goes second time around is up in the ether, in a mid-winter market, with activity in general at a lower pace.

Given it’s coming on at approximately the cost of an apartment but is detached and has parking, a garden and no small measure of charm, Mr Downey expects singles and couples to be to the fore once more in his November viewings which have started afresh, perhaps including those left behind in the flurry of June bids.

It’s visually engaging, with internal character aplenty, with the bonus of off-street parking and a decent garden to the back.

Previous owners put in the feature brick chimney breast with wood burning stove and removed ceiling boards so rooms go up into the roof apex, and old nail marks for ceiling boards can be discerned in exposed beams.

Quirkily, there’s now a circulation space opened up between the c 15’ by 12’ living room (with lovely old sash window, stripped back) and the main bedroom.

The second bedroom is small, perhaps best for an occasional guest, or as a home office.

The BER is G, so new occupants might want to improve on this and upgrade insulation, and the good news is the quite diminutive scale of the lodge means any such works can be done on reasonable budgets, while there’s four more years to run on the planning granted if buyers want to consider increasing it in size in a few years time,when build costs hopefully will have recalibrated to more realistic levels.

VERDICT: Cute as a button for those who don’t want a standard ‘box’ home and within a short walk of Douglas village and the Mangala/Ballybrack woods.