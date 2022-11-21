Starter Homes: Victorian terraced house overlooking Cork city for €325,000

Mount Carmel at 48 Gardiner’s Hill in St Luke’s shows just how well a two-bed Victorian terraced house can be made to look with careful and tasteful upgrading.

Since buying it six years ago, the owners have put on a large extension, fitted a new kitchen, insulated, upgraded the heating and the bathroom, put in double-glazed sash windows and redecorated from top to bottom.

"It’s beautifully finished and charming and the location – within a 15-minute walk from Cork city centre is excellent," says Olivia O’Leary of Thomas J O’Driscoll auctioneers, who secured an immediate bid of the €325,000 guide this week.

At the front the house has an oak floored living room with a fireplace and, at the rear, an extended modern kitchen dining room with pale grey kitchen units and large skylights. Off the dining area, there’s a family room with an exposed stone wall and a stove and also a WC/utility room.

The first floor has a bathroom and two bedrooms and the top floor, a spacious carpeted attic room with three skylights.

The garden at the front is south-facing and has flower beds and stepped pedestrian entrance. There isn’t off street parking but the house is within walking distance of the city centre.

“It’s close to St Luke Cross and a wide range of amenities – including shops and schools,’’ says Mr O’Leary.

VERDICT: Not likely to be on the market too long – the property has been viewed a great many times this week.

Carrigtwohill, Co Cork €265,000 Size 92 sq m (990 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 3 BER B3

Some of the viewers of this modern three-bed, mid-terrace house at No 4 Maple Lane, Castlelake in Carrigtwohill, have been asking if they get to keep the furniture in the home office if they buy it.

“Because so many people are working from home, either part-time or full-time, houses with home offices are still very much in demand,” says James Colbert of Colbert & Co, pointing out that it would be possible for the purchaser of this property to use the train to commute to Cork city a few days a week.

In addition to offering a well-equipped office (fitted with a desk and shelving which the owner is willing to include), the 2007-built house has an attractive patio garden at the rear. The owner has also installed a charging port for an electric vehicle, a feature that every home will need in the future.

“Since buying it new in 2007 the owner has maintained and decorated it very well and it’s now freshly painted for sale,” says Mr Colbert, quoting a guide of €265,000.

Offering 92 sq m of living space, the property has a modern kitchen at the front with an archway connecting it to an open plan living/ dining space at the rear with an oak fireplace.

Under the stairs there’s a guest WC, while upstairs has a bathroom and three bedrooms including one with an en suite and one which has been turned into an office.

Quite a bit of work has been done in the back garden which has a raised sandstone patio, raised flower beds and timber fencing.

VERDICT: Affordable and ready to move into.

Midleton, Co Cork €210,000 Size 70 sq m ( 753 sq ft) Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 2 BER C1

New to the market with a guide of €210,000, No 230 Maple Woods, Ballinacurra would make an inexpensive option for a young couple looking for a first home in the Midleton area.

Built in 2008, it’s a 70 sq m two-bed mid-terraced house located around 2.5 km from the town centre. Johnny O’Connor of Barry auctioneers says it’s well-maintained and modern and would make an excellent first-time buyer purchase.

Accommodation includes a kitchen, a dining/living room and a guest WC as well as a bathroom and two bedrooms.

VERDICT: Affordable for a two-bed house with a back garden.

Ballincollig, Co Cork €260,000 Size 67 sq m ( 721 sq ft) Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 2 BER C1

Modern, well-kept and affordable, with a guide of €260,000, this two bed apartment at 9 The Mews, Classes Lake in Ovens could look very good to a first time buyer.

Kate Fennessy of Sherry FitzGerald thinks the first floor property could also look good to investors and downsizers. Both the condition and the location are excellent, she says, noting that it’s within a short drive from Ballincollig and also within walking distance of a bus stop offering a 24 hours service to the city.

Accommodation includes a kitchen dining living room with a small balcony as well as. A bathroom and two bedrooms including an en suite.

VERDICT: Affordable, modern and just 2.5 km from Ballincollig