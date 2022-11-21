Starter Homes: Victorian terraced house overlooking Cork city for €325,000

|
St Luke’s, Cork city
|
€325,000
|
Size
|
104 sq m (1,120 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
2
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
C3
Mount Carmel at 48 Gardiner’s Hill in St Luke’s shows just how well a two-bed Victorian terraced house can be made to look with careful and tasteful upgrading.
Since buying it six years ago, the owners have put on a large extension, fitted a new kitchen, insulated, upgraded the heating and the bathroom, put in double-glazed sash windows and redecorated from top to bottom.
"It’s beautifully finished and charming and the location – within a 15-minute walk from Cork city centre is excellent," says Olivia O’Leary of Thomas J O’Driscoll auctioneers, who secured an immediate bid of the €325,000 guide this week.
At the front the house has an oak floored living room with a fireplace and, at the rear, an extended modern kitchen dining room with pale grey kitchen units and large skylights. Off the dining area, there’s a family room with an exposed stone wall and a stove and also a WC/utility room.
The first floor has a bathroom and two bedrooms and the top floor, a spacious carpeted attic room with three skylights.
The garden at the front is south-facing and has flower beds and stepped pedestrian entrance. There isn’t off street parking but the house is within walking distance of the city centre.
“It’s close to St Luke Cross and a wide range of amenities – including shops and schools,’’ says Mr O’Leary.
Not likely to be on the market too long – the property has been viewed a great many times this week.
|
Carrigtwohill, Co Cork
|
€265,000
|
Size
|
92 sq m (990 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
B3
|
Midleton, Co Cork
|
€210,000
|
Size
|
70 sq m ( 753 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
2
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
C1
New to the market with a guide of €210,000, No 230 Maple Woods, Ballinacurra would make an inexpensive option for a young couple looking for a first home in the Midleton area.
Built in 2008, it’s a 70 sq m two-bed mid-terraced house located around 2.5 km from the town centre. Johnny O’Connor of Barry auctioneers says it’s well-maintained and modern and would make an excellent first-time buyer purchase.
Accommodation includes a kitchen, a dining/living room and a guest WC as well as a bathroom and two bedrooms.
: Affordable for a two-bed house with a back garden.
|
Ballincollig, Co Cork
|
€260,000
|
Size
|
67 sq m ( 721 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
2
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
C1
Modern, well-kept and affordable, with a guide of €260,000, this two bed apartment at 9 The Mews, Classes Lake in Ovens could look very good to a first time buyer.
Kate Fennessy of Sherry FitzGerald thinks the first floor property could also look good to investors and downsizers. Both the condition and the location are excellent, she says, noting that it’s within a short drive from Ballincollig and also within walking distance of a bus stop offering a 24 hours service to the city.
Accommodation includes a kitchen dining living room with a small balcony as well as. A bathroom and two bedrooms including an en suite.
Affordable, modern and just 2.5 km from Ballincollig