Will opportunity 'knock' for €600k Curraheen Road home on big site?

1970s original on 0.7 acre may be extended - of replaced?
Sun, 20 Nov, 2022 - 16:00
Tommy Barker reports

Curraheen, Bishopstown

€600,000

Size

173 sq m (1,820 sq ft)

Bedrooms

5

Bathrooms

2

BER

D2

HAVING hit its 50th birthday this year, it’s highly probable that Clonbar House will get reborn, reinvented, or even spirited away now that it is for sale for the first time ever.

Clonbar House 
Clonbar House 

A detached family home, with a much-loved garden and a smashing site of close to 0.7 acre, it’s at the far, western end of Cork’s suburban Curraheen Road, by the University Technology Park and the smart Bridgefield development just off the N40 as it whizzes out to Ballincollig, Macroom, and Kerry.

Clonbar House adjoins Bridgefield
Clonbar House adjoins Bridgefield

Utterly “Bishopstown” though, Clonbar House is fresh to market with estate agent Patricia Stokes, who guides it at €600,000, and is in the middle of its site, so has scope to be extended in each or any direction, subject to planning.

Clonbar's gardens
Clonbar's gardens

Dated internally, but well-tended, it has a very good-sized main double-aspect reception, second reception/family room, den, and sunroom, and four of the five first-floor bedrooms are doubles.

Externally, there’s a pergola with mature climbers, colourful vegetation, acers and  birches, considerable privacy, a detached shed that could become a home office and the grounds are bounded to one side by the small and quaintly named Two Pot stream.

Main living room
Main living room

VERDICT: While it might be bought for site value alone for a few new builds (subject to planning), it also could be home to a pretty swanky upgrade, and the catchment and wider Waterfall district west along has some examples of homes from the mid-1900s being brought bang up to 21st-century standards. Medical consultant buyer, perhaps?

