Will opportunity 'knock' for €600k Curraheen Road home on big site?

|
Curraheen, Bishopstown
|
€600,000
|
Size
|
173 sq m (1,820 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
5
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
D2
HAVING hit its 50th birthday this year, it’s highly probable that Clonbar House will get reborn, reinvented, or even spirited away now that it is for sale for the first time ever.
A detached family home, with a much-loved garden and a smashing site of close to 0.7 acre, it’s at the far, western end of Cork’s suburban Curraheen Road, by the University Technology Park and the smart Bridgefield development just off the N40 as it whizzes out to Ballincollig, Macroom, and Kerry.
Utterly “Bishopstown” though, Clonbar House is fresh to market with estate agent Patricia Stokes, who guides it at €600,000, and is in the middle of its site, so has scope to be extended in each or any direction, subject to planning.