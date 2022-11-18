Greening-in jungle at Cork's €895k Aylesbury: I'm a house hunter, get me into here

|
Ballintemple, Cork City
|
€895,000
|
Size
|
170 sq m (1,820 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
4
|
BER
|
A2
The owner of this A2-rated detached home has green fingers for sure, and the evidence is not just in the amount he spent on mature plants to create a back curtain of greenery, and underskirts of massed colour, but it’s in the savvy selection, and their rude, good health, remarkable for planting that only “went to bed” two years ago.
He reckons he planted 80 different species — not to mind the many, many pots. To get them off to the best possible start, he brought in 7.5t of quality soil, and already stand-out species include palm trees, Tasmanian tree ferns, bamboos, banana plants, plum trees, echiums, witch hazel, and …well, the list of what’s planted runs to three ruled A4 pages, with proper plant nomenclature for each for those who might need to put a name on a plant face.
To have any garden (and pond) look this good in the latter half of November, after three weeks of rain, is some achievement, not to mind one that has not yet seen three summers.
Keen to have an easier keep and easy-to-heat and power newer home, he cannily bought into the brand-new Ayelsbury development in Cork’s Ballintemple three years ago, after it launched in late 2018. Then, over 800 people had queued to view the first showhouse in this seminal Centurion Homes’ suburban Cork City setting, right next door to Cork Constitution and near many open public amenity areas too.
He was one of the first to buy one of only five, largish detacheds up the front of the up-market scheme of 74 homes, in a wide mix that includes two-bed apartments, three-bed duplexes, and four-bed mid- and end-terrace townhouses.
It’s no coincidence there’s also a Cork Shrewsbury, just over a back boundary wall too from Cork Constitution’s rugby grounds, just on the city side of Aylesbury, so you pays your money and you takes your choice? New? Old? Cork? Dublin?
Back in the real world, the selling agent for No 4 Aylesbury is Trish Stokes, and she guides this top Cork listing at €895,000, which on resale over or under this sum will make it the top price in this niche scheme to date. Two to date have made over €700,000: No 1 at €720,000 (the show house), and No 3 at €715,000. This home, No 4, shows in 2019 at €675,000.
It’s understood the shutters added a cool €15,000 or so alone to the furnishing bill. Highly controllable for minimum/maximum light, or privacy screening, they also swing in for easy cleaning and glass polishing, and they help make and frame the gable wall’s box window, finished on the exterior side in pressed and standing seam metal, zinc in this case.
Just two of the five detached houses have this gable window feature: No 3 and No 4 which face one another across the main, tree-lined Aylesbury central avenue, and they draw light into the stairs return. No 4 must get additional lumens as its one is south-facing.
Naturally, it chose a time when the owner was away and the builders were finishing off the inside to ever-so-briefly flower1 He missed its glory, but as it’s in a pot, he can at least take it away, mind, and cherish it, and hope climate change might hasten its next blooming.
Acers are planted to the right, above lower shrubs and bulbs, screening No 4 from No 5, lining up next to the Cork Constitution RFC, with no passing/entry estate traffic passing either’s door. Two communal green areas are further back within in the scheme, with seating and lighting adding to the ambience, while the standard of finish and maintenance is well above par.
Auctioneer Trish Stokes quotes back Aylesbury’s original sales tag of “Appreciation for Living: A fantastic opportunity to purchase a truly special home in a highly sought-after location”. She says “with No 4 now coming to the market the owner of this home can attest to those promises made.”
Rooms in the c 1,820 sq ft house start off with a wide, herringbone-floored hall with side window above the stair return, with the stairs ending in double rails with money-tail turns, and there’s also a cloak room and guest WC.
The owner made the main bathroom a wet room with large walk-in shower (but a bath is easily reinstated for those who like a soak), and the top floor is a large en suite bedroom, with a wall of built-ins, plus extensive storage in floored, easily accessed eaves spaces, through airtight doors: the lack of draughts in the under-roof spaces is notable.
Today, the greenery to hand is admirable: “The amount of parks and green spaces in Ballintemple, Ballinlough, and Beaumont is often overlooked,” reckons agent Trish Stokes.