Low bills, less traffic at €420,000 Maple Hill in Carrigaline

Carrigaline, Cork €420,000 Size 143 sq m (1539 sq ft) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 3 BER A2

IT'S all about timing in the housing market and the recent completion of the western relief road in Carrigaline, making it far easier to skirt around the town, is good news for anyone looking to buy around Kilmoney Road. Motorists no longer have to slug their way through traffic-congested Main Street. In fact Main Street is less congested too, as a result.

No 32 Maple Hill, Castleheights, is nicely positioned to make the most of the relief road and it's also in a good position when it comes to keeping a lid on energy bills. Just two years old, it's an A-rated home that makes use of the latest technology in energy efficient building materials. Selling agent Karl O'Reilly of Savills says the heat recovery ventilation system has the dual advantage of creating "a healthier living environment, while also significantly reducing heating demand".

No 32 is good as new: its trading-up owners leave the detached 143 sq m four-bed in excellent decorative order.

The main open plan kitchen/dining/living space is designed to maximise light (plenty of windows and double doors to a rear patio) and the rear garden has a southernly orientation.

Given the quality of what's on offer, Mr O'Reilly, who is guiding at €420,000, says he's been "inundated" with requests for viewings, primarily first time buyers, all families.

VERDICT: High quality, energy efficient family home with cross-category buyer appeal.