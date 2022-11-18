€475,000 Winterfell has nothing in common with its Game of Thrones namesake

FANS of the frozen wastes of Westeros will identify with the name of this Old Whitechurch Road home, although fortunately for its inhabitants, there’s no danger of scalding water leaking through its walls.

In fact the only thing the Games of Thrones castle complex shares with this sophisticated four-bed is its name.

Unlike the Stark family homestead in the HBO hit show, this Winterfell is all brightness and light with a high degree of thermal comfort, for which it is not dependent – as the TV version is - on a labyrinthine network of underground hot springs. Instead triple glazed windows and south-facing PV solar panels heat water and generate electricity, contributing to the excellent A3 energy rating that the property enjoys.

It’s a pretty impressive rating for a house built in 2015, when the demand for energy efficient homes wasn’t quite as pressing as it is now, says Michael O’Donovan of Savills, who brings 165 sq m Winterfell to market with an AMV of €475,000. And while the roof panels don’t generate enough electricity to satisfy household demand, they do go some way towards offsetting the energy bill.

Winterfell is a very fine detached home in a location that straddles the rural-urban divide. While it feels like countryside, Blackpool shopping centre is only minutes away. At one time, it was countryside and a cottage stood where Winterfell is. It was knocked to make way for the new build by owners who have taken on a series of house-building projects over the years. In fact they’re doing it again, building on a site behind Winterfell, a house very similar to this one, but a bit bigger. Even with some of the site hived off by the vendors to accommodate their new home, whoever buys Winterfell will still have 0.3 acres to play with.

Quality finishes abound at Winterfell and the acreage that surrounds it is consummately maintained. Well-trimmed Portuguese laurel hedging encircles the manicured lawns that lie inside the Liscannor stone entry pillars. Outback is a large, south-facing patio and beyond it, a raised lawn area bounded by more lovely Liscannor stone walls.

Flower beds are planted with heathers, hydrangeas and a selection of other shrubs. A bank of plants adjoins the patio, reached via doors from a den off the kitchen diner.

Den

Kitchen diner

On the opposite side of the gleaming kitchen diner is a lounge with insert stove.

There’s a utility too, and beyond it, a guest WC.

All four bedrooms are doubles and the main bedroom has an ensuite.

Given the quality of what’s on offer at Winterfell, interest is “very strong”, Mr O’Donovan says and an offer is already in.

“There’s very good trading-up interest, and we are out of the traps already, with an offer in excess of the asking,” he says.

The location is drawing viewers too, as it’s just 15 minutes from the city and just five minutes or so by car from Blackpool shopping centre. And unlike the castle in Westeros, you don’t have to scale two massive walls to reach it.

VERDICT: Feels more like Summer is Coming at this Winterfell. A big, bright, high spec home that will appeal to traders up.