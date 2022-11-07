From long-time vacancy to full-on longing - €395k St Anthony's won't be found wanting

WITH a current focus on the vast number of vacant and derelict buildings across the country, inspiration for renewal can come from the likes of St Anthony. Well, a Cork house of that name at least, if not by praying to the saint whom it was called after, who’s so often a last resort for recovering lost items.

After: St Anthony's Ballyhooly Road Ballyvolane is for sale from €395,ooo via ERA Downey McCarthy

This mid 1900s suburban semi-detached St Anthony’s had started to fall into decay over a ten-year period, lying idle, after its second generation owner at the popular Ballyhooly Road address became ill. In fact, its front bay window and other elements had become safety hazards and were impacting the adjoining house to the left, after water ingress and break-ins.

Boarded up...

The bay window was taken out and the whole property was boarded up (see main pic) for safety’s sake and, unsightly and all as it was as a result, it was put up for sale (with agents Casey & Kingston) with a €120,000 AMV as part of a ward of court process. In the end, it sold for €180,000 as others also saw potential behind the hoarding, and in the very sought-after location.

Opened up

The sale was slow as, sadly, the owner died during the process, so it was over two years before her home welcomed its new owners.

St Anthony’s was secured and saved, and brought back to life by a young Cork couple who’d already brought a long-derelict house back to life as their own family home in Innishannon, so they knew what they were getting into.

They weren’t sure if they’d keep St Anthony’s, move in, or rent it but, they went for it anyway. (One of the couple is an engineer, so a can-do attitude might be assumed.)

Rear view

Along the way, a baby daughter arrived, and Covid continued to impacted building sites and supplies, as well as skills availability and prices. But, they persevered and over a nine-month process, they grafted at St Anthony’s rebirth, getting it up to heavenly comfort and a quite remarkable A2 BER stamp of approval.

Bright new kitchen with overhead roof light...but no window overlooking the back garden

However, they’ve now decided to sell, and it’s come to market this November month, with a €395,000 AMV quoted by estate agent Garry O’Donnell of ERA Downey McCarthy. Since coming up for sale last week, he says he’s been inundated with calls, with ten viewings lined up for the first day and many more coming since.

Good fresh space inside now

It stretches to a surprising 1,580 sq ft, after integration of the side garage as a fourth bedroom, and it had already been extended out to the back, with underpinning done in its previous owner’s time, in 2013.

The way it was....

Today, it’s got triple glazing from Munster Joinery, new services, air to water heating, with a stove by a new, replacement fire surround in the front bay-windowed reception room. External walls were slabbed with insulation internally then also pumped with insulation for a belt and braces approach. Bathrooms are redone with a ground floor wet room with shower and a simple new kitchen, with a big skylight over the centre in the upgraded flat roof. (Unusually, units run along the back wall and so there’s no window as a result overlooking the back garden, with garden access via a glazed single door off the utility.) It all looks and feels new, painted white, with lots of sockets (18 in the kitchen), and a Stira was put in the attic with new glass put into existing Veluxes. New occupants may use it for storage, den or a home office.

Old kitchen

Mr O’Donnell says the finished property “combines new technologies with a specific emphasis on creating an energy-efficient, future-proofed family home whilst incorporating some of the buildings original features.” One of the few tasks left to do is to decide on a preference for floor finishes, as they are currently left as reskimmed concrete.

There’s now a raised patio to the west-facing back garden with glass balusters and steps to the lawn, with boundaries freshly fenced and a tree topped at the far end for more open skies, while in front there’s off-street parking, with Dillons Cross a two minute walk away, St Luke’s a ten minute stroll, and the city centre then downhill after that.

VERDICT: There’s now light at the end of the tunnel, and light once again inside the rebuilt double height bay windows … St Anthony’s will be the answer to some home hunters’ prayers.