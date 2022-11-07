From long-time vacancy to full-on longing - €395k St Anthony's won't be found wanting

|
Ballyhooly Road, Ballyvolane, Cork City
|
€395,000
|
Size
|
147 sq m (1,582 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3-4
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
A2
This mid 1900s suburban semi-detached St Anthony’s had started to fall into decay over a ten-year period, lying idle, after its second generation owner at the popular Ballyhooly Road address became ill. In fact, its front bay window and other elements had become safety hazards and were impacting the adjoining house to the left, after water ingress and break-ins.
The bay window was taken out and the whole property was boarded up (see main pic) for safety’s sake and, unsightly and all as it was as a result, it was put up for sale (with agents Casey & Kingston) with a €120,000 AMV as part of a ward of court process. In the end, it sold for €180,000 as others also saw potential behind the hoarding, and in the very sought-after location.
The sale was slow as, sadly, the owner died during the process, so it was over two years before her home welcomed its new owners.
Along the way, a baby daughter arrived, and Covid continued to impacted building sites and supplies, as well as skills availability and prices. But, they persevered and over a nine-month process, they grafted at St Anthony’s rebirth, getting it up to heavenly comfort and a quite remarkable A2 BER stamp of approval.
However, they’ve now decided to sell, and it’s come to market this November month, with a €395,000 AMV quoted by estate agent Garry O’Donnell of ERA Downey McCarthy. Since coming up for sale last week, he says he’s been inundated with calls, with ten viewings lined up for the first day and many more coming since.
It stretches to a surprising 1,580 sq ft, after integration of the side garage as a fourth bedroom, and it had already been extended out to the back, with underpinning done in its previous owner’s time, in 2013.
Today, it’s got triple glazing from Munster Joinery, new services, air to water heating, with a stove by a new, replacement fire surround in the front bay-windowed reception room. External walls were slabbed with insulation internally then also pumped with insulation for a belt and braces approach. Bathrooms are redone with a ground floor wet room with shower and a simple new kitchen, with a big skylight over the centre in the upgraded flat roof. (Unusually, units run along the back wall and so there’s no window as a result overlooking the back garden, with garden access via a glazed single door off the utility.) It all looks and feels new, painted white, with lots of sockets (18 in the kitchen), and a Stira was put in the attic with new glass put into existing Veluxes. New occupants may use it for storage, den or a home office.
Mr O’Donnell says the finished property “combines new technologies with a specific emphasis on creating an energy-efficient, future-proofed family home whilst incorporating some of the buildings original features.” One of the few tasks left to do is to decide on a preference for floor finishes, as they are currently left as reskimmed concrete.