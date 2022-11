Having cut through the emotional roadblock of letting go of their stylishly customised home and garden, the couple that own No 15 Blackrock Crescent in Eden, are readying themselves to head to the Mid West.

A single, life-changing event is behind their decision to relocate — the arrival of a new baby. As is often the case for new parents, the draw of living near family is greater than any investment made in bricks and mortar and they are upping sticks for the Banner County.

The “For Sale” sign was hardly hung when enquiries started, including from residents of other house-types within the greater Eden complex.

“We are seeing some requests for viewings from people living in apartments and duplexes in Eden, as well as from young first-time buyers,” says selling agent Garry O’Donnell of ERA Downey McCarthy.

Eden’s development started in the noughties on a large swathe of land previously owned by the Ursuline Sisters who sold their Blackrock village convent on 32 acres for €13m 20 years or so ago.

Plans for the land were ambitious. Planning was granted for more than 500 homes in a scheme designed by O’Mahony Pike (OMP) Architects and, with its attractiveness greatly enhanced by the planning grant, the land was sold on again, this time for €30m. The scheme changed hands a couple of time (the crash intervened), with Glenveagh Properties more recently taking up the reins.

While apartments, duplexes, and tall, three-storey townhouses dominate the Eden development, there was a return to the more traditional family home style in 2016, when 30 three-bed semis were released to market, including No 15.

These units are more energy-conscious than the handful of semis built in the early stages of Eden, replacing open fires with integrated stoves and installing an air-to-water heating system. Potential buyers looking to minimise the impact of rising energy prices will be attracted by No 15’s excellent A3 efficiency rating. They’ll also be attracted by the quality of the finish.

A relation of the couple skilled in cabinetry did some terrific work in No 15, including bespoke display units in the living room on both sides of a central electric fireplace above which the TV sits, in a clever recess. The same relation built a neat TV unit in the sunroom and striking built-ins in the main bedroom.

As Mr O’Donnell points out, No 15 is in “showhouse condition”, right down to the herringbone floors that run throughout the ground floor (guest WC excepted) where the kitchen/diner is an open-plan L-shape and an open archway leads to the brightly-lit sunroom.

If the property is show-house standard, then the garden is a Super Garden contender, transformed by the owners during Covid lockdowns. While the patio off the sunroom was there from day one, they created a two-tier garden, with steps to a sunken lawn, surrounded by low-maintenance raised beds and seating areas. There’s also external lighting and a pretty timber shed for storage. No 15 is indeed the finished product.

Mr O’Donnell says there’s no risk of a buyer having to invest further “unlike some of the three-bed semis in Ballinlough and Ballintemple where there’s another €200,000 to be spent”. Moreover, the A3 energy rating means it’s “future-proofed” he says.

His guide price for the 116 sq m house is €445,000. Mr O’Donnell says the vendors “loved the location”: Blackrock village is minutes away via a shortcut through Eden, Mahon Point Shopping Centre is also close by. Bus services to the city are regular and the Jack Lynch Tunnel is to the south.

VERDICT: Impressive, low-maintenance home and garden, ideal for young family (the Eden demographic). Great location. Excellent energy rating.