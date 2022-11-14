Starter Homes: Colourful in Carrigaline for €295,000

Young renters in Ballincollig who long to own a home of their own are among those showing up for viewings at this three-bed, end-of-terrace house at 7 Westway, Grange Manor in Ovens.

That’s according to Kate Fennessy of Sherry Fitzgerald who says the décor in the 2003-built house is smart and modern, while the location is convenient to Ballincollig.

“It’s within a short drive from shops in the town centre and also offers immediate access to the Ballincollig bypass,” she adds.

On the market with a guide of €325,000, it’s a well-maintained 90 sq m house with a C2 energy rating. “It’s still in the hands of the original owners — they have looked after it well and have recently upgraded the gas boiler and replaced the front door with a composite one,’’ says Ms Fennessy.

Accommodation includes a living room with an insert stove and shelving, as well as a kitchen diner at the rear with modern cream units. The upper floor has a bathroom and three bedrooms — one with an ensuite, the other used as an office.

Located less than 1km from the Dell in Ovens, the property is around a ten-minute drive from shops and amenities in Ballincollig town centre.

Although there are 27 houses in Westwood there has only been one sale there in the last three years — this was of No 20, a three-bed semi which sold in July for €360,000.

VERDICT: Likely to attract good first-time buyer interest.

Carrigaline, Co Cork €295,000 Size 98 sq m (1,055 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 3 BER C3

Splashes of blue in the interior décor of No 78 Lime Tree Road, Westwood, in Carrigaline could help to make up for the lack of colour in dreary, grey mid-winter.

The owners of the early 2000s-built, three-bed semi have painted the chimney breast in the living area deep blue — matching the shade they picked for some of the kitchen units, the dining room sideboard, and for the garden furniture on the patio.

“It’s a well-presented home and the décor is attractive and colourful,’’ says John Corbett of Cohalan Downing who is seeking offers of €295,000.

At the front of the 98 sq m property, there’s a carpeted sitting room which has a bay window, a timber fireplace, and a set of double doors which open into a kitchen/ diner with blue and cream units with integrated appliances.

Off the hallway, there’s a guest WC and upstairs, there is a bathroom and three bedrooms. The smallest bedroom — like the major share of smaller bedrooms in houses around the country, is now being used as a home office.

Overlooking a large green area, the property is situated in a cul de sac and has a driveway at the front and an enclosed, lawned garden at the rear.

“It’s a super starter home which is conveniently located within walking distance of all services and amenities in Carrigaline town centre,” says Mr Corbett, noting that it’s just a short commute from Ringaskiddy, Douglas, and the city centre.

The estate is situated just over one km from the town centre — around a 15-minute walk from shops.

VERDICT: Modern three-bed semis in this price range are always is demand.

Douglas, Cork €250,000

Douglas, Cork €250,000 Size 95 sq m (1,022 sq ft) Bedrooms 3/4 Bathrooms 1 BER C3

Affordable for a first-time buyer and highly rentable for an investor, No 50 Greenhills Court in Douglas is new to the market with a guide of €250,000.

A mid-terrace three-bed property built in the 1970s, it has 95 sq m of living space. Accommodation includes a kitchen-diner, living room, small ground-floor bedroom with three bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs.

Sam Kingston of Casey Kingston says the property was previously rented for €18,000 a year.

VERDICT: A good interest level is expected.

Midleton, Co Cork €235,000 Size 84 sq m (904 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 2 BER C2

Located a little less than two km from Midleton town centre, No 1 Courtville, Rocky Road is an affordable modern three-bed, end-of-terrace with a guide of €235,000. Kyle Kennedy of Hegarty Properties says the location of the 2000-built property is very convenient.

“It’s within walking distance of school and amenities such as Market Green shopping centre, Midleton’s farmers’ market, bars and restaurants.”

Offering 84 sq m of accommodation, it has a sitting room and a kitchen diner while the upstairs has a bathroom and three bedrooms, including one en suite.

VERDICT: Modern three-bed houses in Midleton are seldom this affordable